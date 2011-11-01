Philips – fă clic aici pentru a naviga la pagina principală
Homepage
$

Căutare termeni

1
0

Coş de cumpărături

Momentan nu există articole în coşul de cumpărături.

    • 30 zile drept de retur

    • Livrare gratuită

    • Accesorii originale Philips

    • NOU! Plătește în rate cu ING Credit Card

    Periuță de dinți electrică
    Sonicare DiamondClean

     
    With the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Connected,sensors send your brushing data to the Sonicare app via Bluetooth, providing you personalized coaching and feedbackfor a complete clean.
    With the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Connected,sensors send your brushing data to the Sonicare app via Bluetooth, providing you personalized coaching and feedbackfor a complete clean.
    With the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Connected,sensors send your brushing data to the Sonicare app via Bluetooth, providing you personalized coaching and feedbackfor a complete clean.
    With the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Connected,sensors send your brushing data to the Sonicare app via Bluetooth, providing you personalized coaching and feedbackfor a complete clean.
    With the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Connected,sensors send your brushing data to the Sonicare app via Bluetooth, providing you personalized coaching and feedbackfor a complete clean.
    With the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Connected,sensors send your brushing data to the Sonicare app via Bluetooth, providing you personalized coaching and feedbackfor a complete clean.

    Ediție albă

    Dinți mai albi și mai sănătoși grație celei mai elegante
    periuțe Philips Sonicare de până acum

    With the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Connected,sensors send your brushing data to the Sonicare app via Bluetooth, providing you personalized coaching and feedbackfor a complete clean.
    With the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Connected,sensors send your brushing data to the Sonicare app via Bluetooth, providing you personalized coaching and feedbackfor a complete clean.
    With the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Connected,sensors send your brushing data to the Sonicare app via Bluetooth, providing you personalized coaching and feedbackfor a complete clean.
    With the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Connected,sensors send your brushing data to the Sonicare app via Bluetooth, providing you personalized coaching and feedbackfor a complete clean.
    With the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Connected,sensors send your brushing data to the Sonicare app via Bluetooth, providing you personalized coaching and feedbackfor a complete clean.

    Recenzii

    Fi primul care a examinat acest articol

    Vezi celălalte culori:
    purple-brush
    pink-brush
    black-brush

    Accesorii pentru acest produs

    Vedeţi toate accesoriile

      Specificații

      • Specificații

        Moduri
        Moduri
        Clean
        • Pentru o curăţare zilnică impecabilă
        Gum Care
        • Masează delicat gingiile
        Polish
        • Albeşte-ţi şi lustruieşte-ţi dinţii
        Sensitive
        • Curăţare delicată a dinţilor şi a gingiilor
        Alb
        • Îndepărtează petele de suprafaţă
        Articole incluse
        Articole incluse
        Mâner
        • 1 DiamondClean
        Capete de periere
        • 1 DiamondClean compact
        • 1 DiamondClean standard
        Pahar de încărcare
        • 1
        Toc de transport
        • Încărcător USB de voiaj
        Design şi finisaj
        Design şi finisaj
        Culoare
        • Alb ceramic
        Performanţă de curăţare
        Performanţă de curăţare
        Viteză
        • Până la 62.000 de mişcări de periere pe minut
        Performanţă
        • Elimină de până la 7 ori mai multă placă bacteriană*
        Beneficii pentru sănătate
        • Îmbunătăţeşte sănătatea gingiilor în doar două săptămâni
        Beneficii de albire
        • Albeşte dinţii de 2 ori mai bine*
        Cronometru
        • SmarTimer şi Quadpacer
        Uşor de utilizat
        Uşor de utilizat
        Sistem capete de periere
        • Capete de periere cu aplicare rapidă
        Timp de periere
        • Până la 3 săptămâni**
        Indicator baterie
        • Pictograma iluminată indică durata de viaţă a bateriei
        Mâner
        • Design plat, ergonomic
        Afişaj
        • Afişaj iluminat
        Specificaţii tehnice
        Specificaţii tehnice
        Baterie
        • Reîncărcabilă
        Tip baterie
        • Litiu ION
        Durată de funcţionare (de la Maxim la Descărcat)
        • Până la 3 săptămâni**
        Alimentare
        Alimentare
        Tensiune
        • 100-240 V, 50-60 Hz
        Service
        Service
        Garanţie
        • Garanţie 2 ani

      Manuale şi documentaţie

      Depanare

      Zgomot (1)
      Performanţă (1)
      Înapoi la alte întrebări
      Înapoi la alte întrebări

      Ne face plăcere să te ajutăm în persoană

      Înregistrează-ți produsul

      Găsire centru de service

      В качестве дальнейшей поддержки мы поможем вам найти решение для вашего продукта…
      Căutare

      Abonează-te la newsletter-ul Philips

      Philips preţuieşte şi respectă intimitatea ta. Pentru mai multe informaţii, citeşte Politica de confidenţialitate
      *Codul de voucher se trimite pe e-mail în maximum 48 de ore de la completarea formularului, poate fi folosit o singură dată și este netransmisibil. Reducerea se aplică doar pentru produsele din categoriile Îngrijire Personală, Îngrijirea mamei și copilului, Produse Electrocasnice, care pot fi achiziționate direct pe www.philips.ro, în limita stocului disponibil. Reducerea nu poate fi cumulată cu alte promoții, reduceri sau vouchere. **Consultă regulamentul campaniei aflat pe www.philips.ro/regulamente

      Îți mulțumim că te-ai abonat!

      Abonarea la newsletter nu a reușit. Încearcă mai târziu.

      Descoperă 
      MyPhilips

      Service la ușa ta

      Garanție extinsă la produsele selectate

      Abonează-te la newsletter să primești informații despre produse și promoții

      Înregistrează-ți produsul

      Plată

      Acceptăm următoarele metode de plată:
      Visa - payment method
      MasterCard - payment method
      Plata rembours numerar - payment method
      Maestro - payment method
      Meer informatie over betalen met PayPal

      Despre noi

      Întrebări frecvente
      Termeni și Condiții
      Caută comandă
      A.N.P.C.
      Soluționarea Litigiilor Online (ODR)
      Despre Philips
      Contactează-ne