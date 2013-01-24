Homepage
Philips – fă clic aici pentru a naviga la pagina principală

Căutare termeni

1
0

Coş de cumpărături

Momentan nu există articole în coşul de cumpărături.

      Descoperă lumea becurilor auto Philips


      Alegerea optimă pentru drumul din faţă

      Descoperă tehnologia noastră pentru becurile auto

      pachet becuri led
      LED
      pachet halogen
      Halogen
      pachet xenon
      Xenon

      Explorează actualizările noastre cheie

        Vezi gama noastră completă de becuri pentru lămpi auto

        faruri

        Faruri

        Descoperă gama de becuri de far Philips pentru mașini. Becurile noastre pentru faruri oferă luminozitate pentru cea mai bună vizibilitate
        Vezi mai mult
        lumini de semnalizare şi de interior

        Lumini de semnalizare și de interior

        Luminile de semnalizare și de interior de la Philips combină performanța înaltă și valoarea excelentă. Află despre soluțiile noastre de iluminare auto Philips
        Vezi mai mult
        lămpi de zi

        Lămpi auto cu LED

        Lămpile auto cu LED sunt o combinație de reflector și proiector care oferă vizibilitate amplă pentru reacții mai rapide.
        Vezi mai mult

        Nu te poți decide ce fel de becuri pentru faruri să alegi?

        Completează testul și noi vom alege cea mai bună opțiune pentru tine.

        Mașina mea este reflecția

        pasiunii mele pentru mașini
        Pasiunii mele pentru mașini și entuziasmului
        stilului unic
        Stilului de exprimare unic
        a fi în siguranță
        Priorității de a fi în siguranță
        din punctul A în punctul B
        Nevoii de a ajunge din punctul A în punctul B

        Vreau un bec pentru far care să

        ofere o lumină mai puternică
        Ofere o lumină mai puternică
        dureze mai mult
        Dureze mai mult
        îmi îmbunătățească stilul
        Îmi îmbunătățească stilul

        Vreau un bec pentru far care să

        ofere o lumină mai puternică
        Ofere o lumină mai puternică
        îmi îmbunătățească stilul
        Îmi îmbunătățească stilul

        Vreau un bec pentru far care să

        ofere o lumină mai puternică
        Ofere o lumină mai puternică
        îmi îmbunătățească stilul
        Îmi îmbunătățească stilul

        Vreau un bec pentru far care să

        ofere o lumină mai puternică
        Ofere o lumină mai puternică
        dureze mai mult
        Dureze mai mult

        Iată ce îți recomandăm

        RacingVision GT200
        RacingVision GT200
        Ultinon Pro9000 LED
        Ultinon Pro9000 LED

        Iată ce îți recomandăm

        XtremeVision Pro150
        XtremeVision Pro150
        Ultinon Pro9000 LED
        Ultinon Pro9000 LED
        Ultinon Pro5000 LED
        Ultinon Pro5000 LED

        Iată ce îți recomandăm

        WhiteVision ultra
        WhiteVision ultra
        Ultinon Pro9000 LED
        Ultinon Pro9000 LED
        Ultinon Pro5000 LED
        Ultinon Pro5000 LED

        Iată ce îți recomandăm

        XtremeVision Pro150
        XtremeVision Pro150
        Ultinon Pro9000 LED
        Ultinon Pro9000 LED

        Iată ce îți recomandăm

        WhiteVision ultra
        WhiteVision ultra
        Ultinon Pro5000 LED
        Ultinon Pro5000 LED

        Iată ce îți recomandăm

        XtremeVision Pro150
        XtremeVision Pro150
        Ultinon Pro9000 LED
        Ultinon Pro9000 LED

        Iată ce îți recomandăm

        WhiteVision ultra
        WhiteVision ultra
        Ultinon Pro5000 LED
        Ultinon Pro5000 LED

        Iată ce îți recomandăm

        XtremeVision Pro150
        XtremeVision Pro150
        Ultinon Essential LED
        Ultinon Essential LED
        Ultinon Pro5000 LED
        Ultinon Pro5000 LED

        Iată ce îți recomandăm

        LongLife EcoVision
        LongLife EcoVision
        Ultinon Essential LED
        Ultinon Essential LED
        Ultinon Pro5000 LED
        Ultinon Pro5000 LED

        By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

        I understand
        **No matching rule found. Please select another answer
        Pornire Înapoi Înainte

        Găseşte lampa care se potriveşte autoturismului tău


        Un ghid în trei pași pentru a găsi becul potrivit vehiculului tău
        Accesează blocarea becului

        Vezi cataloagele și ghidurile noastre

        Instrumente utile care te ajută să faci alegerea potrivită
        Mergi la catalogul de kit-uri auto

        Vezi toate becurile noastre auto

        Descoperă luminile auto Philips și află de ce acestea sunt potrivite pentru nevoile tale
        Vezi toate becurile auto

        Găseşte lampa care se potriveşte autoturismului tău

        Un ghid în trei pași pentru a găsi becul potrivit vehiculului tău
        Accesează blocarea becului

        Vezi cataloagele și ghidurile noastre

        Instrumente utile care te ajută să faci alegerea potrivită
        Mergi la catalogul de kit-uri auto

        Vezi toate becurile noastre auto

        Descoperă luminile auto Philips și află de ce acestea sunt potrivite pentru nevoile tale
        Vezi toate becurile auto

        Descoperă mai multe

        Asistenţă auto

        Asistenţă auto

        Ai nevoie de faruri Philips de schimb pentru maşina ta?
        De unde pot fi achiziţionate

        De unde pot fi achiziţionate

        Cumpără produse auto de la Philips din magazinele online sau dintr-un magazin din apropierea ta
        Articole în domeniul auto

        Articole în domeniul auto

        Află mai multe despre tehnologia de iluminare auto, inovaţiile şi soluţiile Philips citind articolele noastre

        By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

        I understand