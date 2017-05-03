Căutare termeni

    Lumini avertizare

    Deoarece fiecare autoturism merită să strălucească

    Iluminatul auto de la Philips, alegerea desăvârşită pentru vehicule

    • Inovator în domeniul iluminatului auto încă din 1914
    • Inventator al lămpilor HID cu xenon
    • Alegerea principalilor producători de maşini
    Icon
      Semnalizator
      Frontal
      LEDs

      Semnalizator

       

      Disponibil în:

      P21W; PY21W; PY21WSV; W21W;

      WY21W; H21W; HY21W; PSY24W;

      PCY16W; PSY24WSV; PY24W; PY24WSV
      Accesaţi catalogul
      Lămpi de ceaţă
      Frontal
      LEDs

      Lămpi de ceaţă

       

      Disponibil în:

      H1; H3; H4; H7; H8; H11;

      H16; HB3; HB4; H27/1W;

      H27/2W; PSX24W; PS24W
      Accesaţi catalogul
      Lămpi de parcare
      Frontal
      Headlights

      Lămpi de parcare

       

      Disponibil în:

      W3W; W5W; W21/5W; WBT10;

      T4W; R5W; H6W; H5W
      Accesaţi catalogul
      Semnalizator
      Frontal
      LEDs

      Semnalizator

       

      Disponibil în:

      W5W; WY5W; W3W; R5W; T4W
      Accesaţi catalogul
      Lămpi de interior
      Interior
      Headlights LED

      Lămpi de interior

       

      Disponibil în:

      W5W; C5W; FEST10W; H5W;

      WBT10; W5W LED; Festoon LED
      Accesaţi catalogul
      Lămpi tablou de bord
      Interior
      LEDS

      Lămpi tablou de bord

       

      Disponibil în:

      W3W; W5W; T5; BAX
      Accesaţi catalogul
      Lămpi torpedo
      Interior
      LEDs

      Lămpi torpedo

       

      Disponibil în:

      W5W; C5W; R5W
      Accesaţi catalogul
      Lămpi portbagaj
      Interior
      LEDs

      Lămpi portbagaj

       

      Disponibil în:

      R5W; FEST10W; C5W
      Accesaţi catalogul
      Semnalizator spate
      Spate
      LEDs

      Semnalizator spate

       

      Disponibil în:

      P21W; PY21WSV; PY21WSV; H6W; H21W;

      HY21W; W16W; W21W; WY21W; R10W;

      RY10W; PSY19W; PSY24WSV; PY24W; PY24WSV
      Accesaţi catalogul
      Lămpi de stop
      Spate
      LEDs

      Lămpi de stop

       

      Disponibil în:

      W3W; W5W; W16W; W21W; R10W
      Accesaţi catalogul
      A 3-a lampă de stop
      Spate
      Third stop lights

      A 3-a lampă de stop

       

      Disponibil în:

      W3W; W5W; W16W; W21W; R10W
      Accesaţi catalogul
      Lămpi plăcuţă de înmatriculare
      Spate
      LEDs

      Lămpi plăcuţă de înmatriculare

       

      Disponibil în:

      R5W; R10W; W3W; W5W; C5W
      Accesaţi catalogul
      Lămpi marşarier
      Spate
      LEDs

      Lămpi marşarier

       

      Disponibil în:

      P21W; H6W; H21W; W16W; W21W;

      R10W; PS19W; PSX24W
      Accesaţi catalogul
      Lămpi de ceaţă
      Spate
      Fog lights

      Lămpi de ceaţă

       

      Disponibil în:

      P21W; PR21W; H21W; W16W; PS19W
      Accesaţi catalogul
      Lămpi de parcare
      Spate
      Fog lights

      Lămpi de parcare

       

      Disponibil în:

      H6W; R5W; R10W; T4W
      Accesaţi catalogul
