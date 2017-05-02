Căutare termeni

    Lumini interior LED

    Iluminatul auto de la Philips, alegerea desăvârşită pentru vehicule

    • Inovator în domeniul iluminatului auto încă din 1914
    • Inventator al lămpilor HID cu xenon
    • Alegerea principalilor producători de maşini
    Icon

    LED Signaling and Interior Lighting

    Ultinon Pro3000
     

    Semnalizare şi iluminare de interior
    ultinon pro3000
    Disponibil în:
    Festoon 43 
    [≈P21W] 
    [≈P21/5W] 
    [≈W21W] 
    [≈W21/5W]
     
     
    Ultinon Pro6000
     

    Semnalizare şi iluminare de interior
    ultinon pro6000
    Disponibil în:

    Festoon 43, 38, 30 

    [≈W5W] 

    [≈W16W] 

    [≈W21W] 

    [≈W21/5W] 

    [≈P21W] 

    [≈P21/5W] 

    [≈R5/R10]
    Este responsabilitatea ta să te asiguri că utilizarea luminilor cu LED cu montare pe vechile instalații respectă cerinţele legale aplicabile.

    Ai nevoie de faruri Philips de schimb pentru maşina ta?
