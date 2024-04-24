Livrare gratuită
30 de zile de retur gratuit
Producție oprită
Încearcă 30 zile sau banii înapoi
Simplă electrică
8+16 niveluri de setare
Tehnologie Natural Motion
Utilizare cu fir
Motor silențios
Laptele începe să curgă în doar un minut datorită tehnologiei noastre unice Natural Motion.** Cu o prindere delicată şi masajul şi sucţiunea perfecte, nu este de mirare că 97% din mame spun că pompa este eficientă***, iar 100% din moaşe o recomandă.
Indiferent de forma ta, perna moale şi flexibilă din silicon a pompei se potriveşte confortabil cu sânul şi mamelonul tău. Potrivindu-se cu 99,98%**** din dimensiunea sânilor***, se adaptează pentru o ataşare care este moale şi totuşi sigură.
Dacă nou-născutul nu primeşte în mod constant suficient lapte pe parcursul sesiunilor de hrănire sau dacă are dificultăţi în obţinerea laptelui, treci la o tetină cu un debit mai mare. Dacă apar probleme persistente de hrănire, consultă un profesionist din domeniul sănătăţii.
4.8
din 5
391
Recenzii
95%
recomandă acest produs
DeliaN
24/04/2024
România
Excelent
If you are looking for a reliable and high-quality baby monitor, then you should take a closer look at the Philips Avent baby monitor. The baby monitor comes securely packaged in a stylish little cardboard box. In addition to the high-quality baby camera, the Philips Avent Connected baby camera set also includes all the accessories you need to get started right away 👍🏼 All you have to do is download the app onto your smartphone. Both the baby camera and the included components, such as the power supply and mounting material, are very well made and feel robust. You simply notice immediately that you are holding a quality device from a brand manufacturer in your hands. Despite a meticulous search, I was unable to discover any processing defects. My practical test showed that the Philips Avent Connected baby camera set met and even exceeded all my expectations. The installation was extremely easy and completed within a few minutes thanks to the included operating instructions. The camera's image quality is impressively clear. Overall, I am completely satisfied with the Philips Avent baby monitor. The outstanding workmanship, extensive functions and ease of use make it an indispensable companion for new parents and justify the slightly higher price. The private and secure encryption provides peace of mind, while the wide range of functions ensures that you can always see and hear your baby and communicate when needed. I can fully recommend the Philips Aventd baby monitor set and give it 5 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ stars and a purchase recommendation
Dezavantaje
n terms of operation, I don't miss anything, but we would have a more complete product if the camera also had a built-in battery or batteries in the event of a rapid power cut.
Da, recomand acest produs
Acest review a fost făcut pentru Single Electric breast pump SCD340/31 Set cadou
Da, recomand acest produs
Acest review a fost făcut pentru Single Electric breast pump SCD340/31 Set cadou
Irinuca
10/04/2024
România
Produs foarte bun
Se adapteaza foarte usor si fara disconfort! Se curata la fel de usor pentru urmatoarele utilizari
Avantaje
Se adapteaza usor sanului
Dezavantaje
Nu am gasit
Da, recomand acest produs
Acest review a fost făcut pentru Single Electric breast pump SCD340/31 Set cadou
Da, recomand acest produs
Acest review a fost făcut pentru Single Electric breast pump SCD340/31 Set cadou
MarimariB
15/11/2023
România
Un produs excelent
Silentioasa si usor de folosit, nu provoaca durere si laptele iese foarte repede.
Da, recomand acest produs
Acest review a fost făcut pentru SCF391/11 Pompă de sân electrică Advanced
Da, recomand acest produs
Acest review a fost făcut pentru SCF391/11 Pompă de sân electrică Advanced
Bazat pe un sondaj online de satisfacție realizat la nivel global, cu 8.139 utilizatori ai mărcilor și produselor pentru mamă și copil, în 2024.
Pe baza rezultatelor timpului de iniţiere a curgerii laptelui (timpul până la reflexul de ejecţie a laptelui (Milk Ejection Reflex - MER)) dintr-un test clinic cu 20 de participante (Olanda, 2019), comparativ cu rezultatele timpului până la MER pentru alte tehnologii de pompă Philips anterioare dintr-un studiu de fezabilitate cu 9 participante (Olanda, 2018).
Pentru 1K-SE: 70% dintre participanţi au avut MER în 60 de secunde. Pe baza rezultatelor timpului de iniţiere a curgerii laptelui (timpul până la reflexul de ejecţie a laptelui (Milk Ejection Reflex - MER)) dintr-un test clinic cu 20 de participante (Olanda, 2019), comparativ cu rezultatele timpului până la reflexul de ejecţie a laptelui pentru alte tehnologii de pompă Philips anterioare dintr-un studiu de fezabilitate cu 9 participante (Olanda, 2018).
Pe baza rezultatelor testului clinice cu 20 de participante (Olanda, 2019), scorul mediu pentru pompa de sân electrică simplă şi dublă; 95% dintre participante sunt de acord că pompele noastre de sân sunt eficiente (electrice simple); 100% dintre participante sunt de acord că pompele noastre de sân sunt eficiente (electrice duble).
Pe baza: (1) Mangel et al. Breastfeeding difficulties, breastfeeding duration, maternal body mass index, and breast anatomy: are they related?. Breastfeeding Medicine, 2019 (109 participante, Israel); (2) Ziemer et al. Skin changes and pain in the nipple during the 1st week of lactation. Journal of Obstetric, Gynecologic & Neonatal Nursing, 1993 (20 de participante caucaziene, SUA); (3) Ramsay et al. Anatomy of the lactating human breast redefined with ultrasound imaging, 2005, (28 de participante, Australia).
Asociat doar cu biberonul şi alte componente care intră în contact cu laptele matern. În conformitate cu regulamentul UE nr. 10/2011.