If you are looking for a reliable and high-quality baby monitor, then you should take a closer look at the Philips Avent baby monitor. The baby monitor comes securely packaged in a stylish little cardboard box. In addition to the high-quality baby camera, the Philips Avent Connected baby camera set also includes all the accessories you need to get started right away 👍🏼 All you have to do is download the app onto your smartphone. Both the baby camera and the included components, such as the power supply and mounting material, are very well made and feel robust. You simply notice immediately that you are holding a quality device from a brand manufacturer in your hands. Despite a meticulous search, I was unable to discover any processing defects. My practical test showed that the Philips Avent Connected baby camera set met and even exceeded all my expectations. The installation was extremely easy and completed within a few minutes thanks to the included operating instructions. The camera's image quality is impressively clear. Overall, I am completely satisfied with the Philips Avent baby monitor. The outstanding workmanship, extensive functions and ease of use make it an indispensable companion for new parents and justify the slightly higher price. The private and secure encryption provides peace of mind, while the wide range of functions ensures that you can always see and hear your baby and communicate when needed. I can fully recommend the Philips Aventd baby monitor set and give it 5 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ stars and a purchase recommendation