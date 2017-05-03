  • 30 zile drept de retur

    Halogen

    Becuri halogen pt faruri

    Iluminatul auto de la Philips, alegerea desăvârşită pentru vehicule

    • Inovator în domeniul iluminatului auto încă din 1914
    • Inventator al lămpilor HID cu xenon
    • Alegerea principalilor producători de maşini
    RacingVision GT200
     

    200% de lumini mai intense*
    RacingVision GT200
    Disponibil în:
    H4, H7
    X-tremeVision Pro150
     

    150% de lumini mai intense*
    X-tremeVision Pro150
    Disponibil în:
    H1, H4, H7, H11, HB3, HB4, HIR2​
    WhiteVision ultra
     

    Aspect elegant irezistibil
    WhiteVision ultra
    Disponibil în:
    H1, H3, H4, H7, H8, H11, HB3, HB4, HIR2​
    RacingVision GT200 culoarea luminii
    RacingVision GT200 performanță distribuția luminoasă
    RacingVision GT200 durată de viaţă
    RacingVision GT200
    X-tremeVision Pro150 culoarea luminii
    X-tremeVision Pro150 performanță distribuția luminoasă
    X-tremeVision Pro150 durată de viaţă
    X-tremeVision Pro150
    WhiteVision ultra culoarea luminii
    WhiteVision ultra performanță distribuția luminoasă
    WhiteVision ultra durată de viaţă
    WhiteVision ultra

    Vision
     

    +30% mai multă lumină la drum*
    Vision
    Disponibil în:
    H1, H3, H4, H7, HB3, HB4, H11
    VisionPlus
     

    Vizibilitate mai mare cu până la 60%*
    VisionPlus
    Disponibil în:
    H1, H4, H7​
    LongLife EcoVision

     

    Durată de viată de 4x mai mare Frecventă mai mică de înlocuire
    Longlife EcoVision
    Disponibil în:
    H1, H3, H4, H7, H11
    Vision culoarea luminii
    Vision performanță distribuția luminoasă
    Vision durată de viaţă
    Vision
    VisionPlus culoarea luminii
    VisionPlus performanță distribuția luminoasă
    VisionPlus durată de viaţă
    VisionPlus
    Longlife EcoVision culoarea luminii
    LongLife EcoVision performanță distribuția luminoasă
    Longlife EcoVision durată de viaţă
    Longlife EcoVision


    * În comparaţie cu cerinţele minime prevăzute de lege

    ** Durata de viaţă diferă în funcţie de tip, indicaţie pentru H7 exclusiv

    *** 10 G se aplică pentru H4 și H7

    **** Durata de viaţă limitată

