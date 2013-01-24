Homepage
    Saeco Maintenance Accessories

    RI9125/24
    Saeco
      -{discount-value}

      Removes coffee oil and grease perfectly inside the brewing unit.from your Full-Automatic Espresso machines. Clean your appliance every month or after 500 cups of coffee.

      Din păcate, acest produs nu mai este disponibil

      Din păcate, acest produs nu mai este disponibil

        Coffee Clean - Cleaning product

        Removes coffee oil for a perfect brewing unit

        • Brewing Unit Clean Tablets

        Protejează espressoarele împotriva înfundării cu resturi de cafea

        Tabletele Saeco elimină toate reziduurile de ulei din cafea, păstrându-ţi în acelaşi timp espressorul într-o stare bună de funcţionare pentru cele mai bune rezultate.

        Regular cleaning improves the taste of your coffee

        Use the the Brewing Unit Clean Tablets regularly to enjoy the best taste of your coffee.

        Specificaţii tehnice

        • Ambalaj

          Cantitate
          10 tablets of 1.6 gr.

