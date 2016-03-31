Căutare termeni
Contacts Worldwide
Advantage Dental" sh.p.k Pallati 60/1 Tel: +355 4 369 748
Rruga "Hoxha Tasim"
Tirane
Email: kgj2k@yahoo.com
Advantage Dental" sh.p.k
Pallati 60/1
Tel: +355 4 369 748
Pro Estetica S.A French 3102 CP1425 Capital Federal
Buenos Aires
Fax: 54-11-4821-9916
Email: info@proestetica.com.ar
Pro Estetica S.A
French 3102 CP1425 Capital Federal
Discus Dental East 12 ul. Trubnaya
Millenium House
Moscow, Russia
107045
Tel: +7(495)795-06-21
Email: info@discusdental.ru
Discus Dental East
12 ul. Trubnaya
Philips Oral Healthcare Austria Office Hours and Location Philips Austria GmbH
Professional Oral Healthcare
Triester Straße 64
A-1100 Wien
Österreich
Tel. (Bestell-Hotline für Zahnarzt-Praxen) +49 (0)40-2899 1509
Fax. +49 (0)40-2899 1505
sonicare.deutschland@philips.com
Free call Nummer:
0800 000 7520 (Deutschland)
0800 180 016 (Österreich)
0800 00 20 50 ( Schweiz )
Aus dem Mobilfunknetz gelten folgende Nummern:
§ Aus Deutschland: 0180 501 06 71 (Aus dem Mobilfunknetz maximal € 0,42/Minute)
§ Aus Österreich: 0820 401 132 (kostenpflichtig)
§ Aus der Schweiz: 0848 000 292 (Preis variiert je nach Mobilfunkanbieter)
Kundenservice:
Mo. Bis Fr. Von 8 bis 18 Uhr
Philips Oral Healthcare Austria Office Hours and Location
Philips Austria GmbH
Gentle Dental Distributors 23 High Street, PO Box 165
Dr. Deborah Akande
St. John's
Bermuda
Tel: 1.268.460.7276
Email: gds@actol.net
Gentle Dental Distributors
23 High Street, PO Box 165
Impressions 34 Harbour Bay
Shopping Plaza
East Bay Street
Nassau
Tel: 242-394-8600
Fax: 242-326-2260
Email: impress@coralwave.com
Impressions
34 Harbour Bay
The Oral Care Centre Lodge Hill Street
Manor Lodge Complex
Michael
West Indies
Tel: 246-417-6725
Fax: 246-417-3368
The Oral Care Centre
Lodge Hill Street
Medical and Pharmaceutical Services W.L.L Block # 321 Tel: 00973 17715785
Bldg.1877 Flat No.4 Road # 2124
Manama
Qudaybiyah
Fax: 00973 17715785
Email: bashirco@batelco.com.bh
Medical and Pharmaceutical Services W.L.L
Block # 321
Tel: 00973 17715785
Philips Oral Healthcare Belgium BVBA Edmond Machtenslaan 180, bus 100 Tel: +32 (0)70 253001 Websites Dental Professionals: E-mail: sonicarezoom.benelux@philips.com
1080 Brussel
België
Fax: +31 (0)10 750 3730
www.philips.be/nl
www.philips.be/fr
Philips Oral Healthcare Belgium BVBA
Edmond Machtenslaan 180, bus 100
Tel: +32 (0)70 253001
Websites Dental Professionals:
E-mail: sonicarezoom.benelux@philips.com
Medical House P.O.Box DV56
Devonshire
Tel: 441.292.3622
Fax: 441.292.3624
Medical House
P.O.Box DV56
Insumos Av. Rene Moreno No. 50
(Zona Sur) Casilla 2245
Santa Cruz
Tel: +591-3-322610
Fax: +591-3-361257
Email: insucruz@bibosi.scz.entelnet.bo
Insumos
Av. Rene Moreno No. 50
Crystaldent Doo Bulevar Desanke Maksimovic 12 Email: crystaldentdoo@gmail.com
78000 Banja Luka
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Crystaldent Doo
Bulevar Desanke Maksimovic 12
Email: crystaldentdoo@gmail.com
Vigodent - Rua Pesqueiro #26 Bonsucesso
Rio de Janeiro
RJ - 21041-150
Tel: 55-21-3535-9880
Fax: 55 21 2270-6174
Vigodent - Rua Pesqueiro
#26 Bonsucesso
Konsident Ltd E.M.23-Konsident LTD.
62 Deyan Belishki str.
Sofia, Bulgaria
Tel: 00359 2 9581213
Fax: +359.2.920.12.73
Email: konsident@dir.bg
Konsident Ltd
E.M.23-Konsident LTD.
Cambodia Dental 98CEO Street
230 PHSR DOEUM KOR TOUL
KOK
Phnom Penh 12000
Fax: 855 238 8537
Email: info@prodent.si
Cambodia Dental
98CEO Street
Smile Dental Clinic PO Box 10116 APO
Grand Cayman, B.W.I.
Fax: 345-949-9583
Email: tootfary@candw.ky
Smile Dental Clinic
PO Box 10116 APO
COA CHILE CAÑAVERAL NO. 095, BODEGA 18
COMUNA QUILICURA
Santiago
Tel: 56 (2) 7905200
Fax: 56 (2) 7905214
COA CHILE
CAÑAVERAL NO. 095, BODEGA 18
Bode Well 218, Linhe East Road, Tianhe District, Guangzhou,Peoples Republic of China
Mr. Simon Lu
Fax: +86 (20) 8569 5759
Bode Well
218, Linhe East Road, Tianhe District, Guangzhou,Peoples Republic of China
Julvip Dent Limitada Calle 125 A (Av. 127) #53B-27
Santaf de Bogot
Tel: 571-613-9556
Fax: 571-226-4880
Email: jcpc@etb.net.co
Julvip Dent Limitada
Calle 125 A (Av. 127) #53B-27
Implantec S.A. Barrio Dent, del Taco Bell 300 mts. Oeste,
Montes de Oca
San Jose 1000
Tel: +506-234 9043
Fax: +506-224 7620
Email: implantec@racsa.co.cr
Implantec S.A.
Barrio Dent, del Taco Bell 300 mts. Oeste,
Alpex d.d.o. Draskoviceva 55
10000 Zagreb
Croatia
Tel: +38.5.1464.6537
Mobile: +38.5.91.4613.444
Fax: +38.5.1461.3484
Email: alpex@mail.inet.hr
Web: www.alpex-doo.hr
Alpex d.d.o.
Draskoviceva 55
Gregories Hadjigregoriu Ltd. Harris Hadjiggoriou Tel: 011-35722484755
Meteoren Street, Strovolos Lnd. Zone
P.O. Box 21334 Code 1506
Nicosia
Fax: 01135722486024
Email: hadjigregoriu@cytanet.com.cy
Gregories Hadjigregoriu Ltd.
Harris Hadjiggoriou
Tel: 011-35722484755
Kuradental S.R.O. Prague Tel: 420 776 58 6162
Mirovicka 1688/20 182 00 - 82
Email: info@kuradental.cz
Kuradental S.R.O.
Prague
Tel: 420 776 58 6162
Unident APS Herstedvang 7B 2sal Tel: 45-70-21 16 26
2620 Albertsund
Fax: +45-70-21 16 25
Email: info@unidentdental.dk
Unident APS
Herstedvang 7B 2sal
Tel: 45-70-21 16 26
Dental Campusano Edificio Acuario Tel: 809-537-4368
27 de febrero 481, Suite 313 Editicis Acuario
Santo Domingo
Fax: 809-537-1616
Email: denca01@hotmail.com
Dental Campusano
Edificio Acuario
Tel: 809-537-4368
Elsafaa For Imports and Export Co 010-511-7220 Email: mailto:zoomdentaldivision@yahoo.com
3 Mahmound Ghoneim St.
Nasr City, Cairo
Elsafaa For Imports and Export Co
010-511-7220
Email: mailto:zoomdentaldivision@yahoo.com
Medident S.A. de C.V. Alameda Manuel E. Araujo y Calle Ambertes Tel: +503-223-3989
Apartado Postal No. 103
Fax: +503-298-3176
Email: medident@telesal.net
Medident S.A. de C.V.
Alameda Manuel E. Araujo y Calle Ambertes
Tel: +503-223-3989
Atrima, LLC P.O.Box 6335 Tel: +1-949-290-8099
Laguna Niguel, CA 92629
USA
Email: aaw@runbox.com
Atrima, LLC
P.O.Box 6335
Tel: +1-949-290-8099
All whitening Products please contact 17 av. Gustave Eiffel Tel: + 0800 30 01 29 Allnon-whitening Products please contact Discus Dental Europe BV Tel: + 31 10 7503750 Lasers - C DENTAIRE 165 AV andré ampère za la grande marine 84800 L ISLE SUR SORGUE FRANCE Tel: (33) 4 90 21 51 51
Pierre Rolland - Acteon Pharma
BP 30216
33 708 Merignac Cedex
Fax: + 335 56 34 93 31
Email: marie-christine.legros@acteongroup.com
Email: benelux@discusdental.com
Fax: (33) 4 90 21 51 52
Email: cdentaire84@gmail.com www.cdentaire.fr
All whitening Products please contact
17 av. Gustave Eiffel
Tel: + 0800 30 01 29
Allnon-whitening Products please contact
Discus Dental Europe BV
Tel: + 31 10 7503750
Lasers - C DENTAIRE
165 AV andré ampère za la grande marine 84800 L ISLE SUR SORGUE FRANCE
Tel: (33) 4 90 21 51 51
Professional Oral Healthcare
Lübeckertordamm 5
20099 Hamburg
Deutschland
Tel. (Bestell-Hotline für Zahnarzt-Praxen) +49 (0)40-2899 1509
Fax. +49 (0)40-2899 1505
sonicare.deutschland@philips.com
0800 000 7520 (Deutschland)
0800 180 016 (Österreich)
0800 00 20 50 ( Schweiz )
§ Aus Deutschland: 0180 501 06 71 (Aus dem Mobilfunknetz maximal € 0,42/Minute)
§ Aus Österreich: 0820 401 132 (kostenpflichtig)
§ Aus der Schweiz: 0848 000 292 (Preis variiert je nach Mobilfunkanbieter)
Mo. Bis Fr. Von 8 bis 18 Uhr
Sadent S.A. 17th of November Stro No. 4 Tel: +30-210-8049493
Melissia, Athens
15127
Fax: +30-210-8040215
Email: sadent@otenet.gr
Sadent S.A.
17th of November Stro No. 4
Tel: +30-210-8049493
MEDPHARM Suite 102/103 Isla Plaza Bldg. Tel: 671-646-0306
Tamuning, 96913
Fax: 671-646-0307
Email: rene.ramos@medpharmusa.com
MEDPHARM
Suite 102/103 Isla Plaza Bldg.
Tel: 671-646-0306
IMPORTADORA Y EXPORTADORA GIL SA. 12 calle 2-44 zona 1 Tel: 502-22850143 al 5
Edgar Flores.
Guatemala City
Fax: 502-22323055
Email: impex_gil@terra.com.gt
IMPORTADORA Y EXPORTADORA GIL SA.
12 calle 2-44 zona 1
Tel: 502-22850143 al 5
Dental Moderno S.A de CV 5 ta. Calle y 8 ave S.O Tel: 504-550-13-80
Edificio alexandra #1 Barrio el Benque
San Pedro Sula 883
Fax: 504-550-45-49
Email: ddmoderno@hotmail.com
Dental Moderno S.A de CV
5 ta. Calle y 8 ave S.O
Tel: 504-550-13-80
TWL Limited 3-5 Floor, No. 80, Woo Sung Street Tel: 852-2322-8232
Jordan, Kowloon
Fax: 852-2368-0333
Email: info@twldental.com www.twldental.com
TWL Limited
3-5 Floor, No. 80, Woo Sung Street
Tel: 852-2322-8232
Valid Dental Szigony u.41 Tel: 36-1-2100185
H-1083 Budapest
Fax: 36-1-3039460
Email: dental@valid.hu
Valid Dental
Szigony u.41
Tel: 36-1-2100185
Unident APS Armulu 44, 3.h Tel: +354 892 3808
105 Reykjavik
Fax: +45-70 21 16 25
Email: info@unidentdental.dk
Unident APS
Armulu 44, 3.h
Tel: +354 892 3808
M and M Dental 210 Kewal Industrial Estate Tel: +912230403825
M and M Dental Associates
Lower Parel ( W )
Mumbai - 400013
Fax: +912230402000
Email: mmdental@rediffmail.com
M and M Dental
210 Kewal Industrial Estate
Tel: +912230403825
PT. Bintang Saudara Semesta Jaya Tel: +62 (061) 735-7888
Jalan Asia No. 212 A-B,
Medan, 20214
Fax: +62 (061) 736-3565
Email: info@bintangsaudara.com
PT. Bintang Saudara Semesta Jaya
Tel: +62 (061) 735-7888
Simit-Dental S.r.l. Via Pisacane, 5/A Tel: +39 0376 267811
(All Whitening Products)
46100 Mantova
Italy
Fax: +39 0376 381261
Email: info@simitdental.it
Simit-Dental S.r.l.
Via Pisacane, 5/A
Tel: +39 0376 267811
AL GHAD MEDICAL SUPPLIES PO BOX 930007 Tel: 962 6 552 63 58
AMMAN, 11193
Fax: 962 6 552 62 58
Email: Ihassan@nets.com.jo
AL GHAD MEDICAL SUPPLIES
PO BOX 930007
Tel: 962 6 552 63 58
NTSH.KOSLABOR Lagjia e re nr.5 Tel: +381 38 247 717
23000 Suhareke
Republika e Kosoves
Fax: +381 38 247 717
Email: hzeqiraj@yahoo.com
NTSH.KOSLABOR
Lagjia e re nr.5
Tel: +381 38 247 717
Alpha Medical Company P.O. BOX 6267 Tel: +965-22478612 ALI ABDULWAHAB, SONS and COMPANY, WLL Abdulwhab Building Tel: 011-965-4344046
SALMIAH 22073
Fax: +965-22478613
Email: info@alphamedicale.com
Pharmaceutical Division
Block 2, Plot No. 279
Al-Ardiya Industrial Area
P.O. Box No. 159 Safat, 13002
Fax: 011-965-3419493
Email: Kuwait.png
Alpha Medical Company
P.O. BOX 6267
Tel: +965-22478612
ALI ABDULWAHAB, SONS and COMPANY, WLL
Abdulwhab Building
Tel: 011-965-4344046
G. Tamer Holding Tamer Bldg , Midan street , Dekwaneh,
Lebanon.
P.O.Box: 11-49 Beirut
Tel: 961-1-694000
Fax: 961-1-694777
Email: dental@tamerholding.com
G. Tamer Holding
Tamer Bldg , Midan street , Dekwaneh,
Philips Oral Healthcare Europe B.V Postbus 13132 Tel: +352 4066615646 E-mail: sonicarezoom.benelux@philips.com
3004 HC Rotterdam
The Netherlands
Fax: +31 (0)10 750 3730
Philips Oral Healthcare Europe B.V
Postbus 13132
Tel: +352 4066615646
E-mail: sonicarezoom.benelux@philips.com
Medikanova Mile Pop Jordanov 28 Tel: 389 2 3090-475
Dr Nikola Polanek
Skopje, Macedonia
Fax: 389 2 3090 47
Email: info@galladental.com
Medikanova
Mile Pop Jordanov 28
Tel: 389 2 3090-475
Galla Dental Corporation No.7-1, Jalan PJU 7/7A
Mutiara Damansara
47800 Petaling Jaya
Selangor
Tel: +60 (03) 7728-0098
Fax: +60 (03) 7728-0089
Email: info@galladental.com
Galla Dental Corporation
No.7-1, Jalan PJU 7/7A
Apollo Imports Ltd. Sanitas Building, Tower St.
Vivian Corporation
Msida, MSD 06
Tel: +356-21-344610
Fax: +356-21-341087
Email: apollo@viviancorp.com
Apollo Imports Ltd.
Sanitas Building, Tower St.
ORTHO RAMA 101, rue Abou Al Alaa Zahr Tel: 212-22-86-20-86
Quartier des H?pitaux
20100 Casablanca
Fax: 212-22-86-20-88
Email: orthorama@iam.net.ma
ORTHO RAMA
101, rue Abou Al Alaa Zahr
Tel: 212-22-86-20-86
Philips Oral Healthcare Europe BV Postbus 13132 Tel: +31 (0)20 5040612 E-mail: sonicarezoom.benelux@philips.com Websites Dental Professionals:
3004 HC Rotterdam
Nederland
Fax: +31 (0)10 750 3730
www.philips.nl
Philips Oral Healthcare Europe BV
Postbus 13132
Tel: +31 (0)20 5040612
E-mail: sonicarezoom.benelux@philips.com
Websites Dental Professionals:
PRO+MEDIX 1 Cuadra Arriba, 25 Vrs. Al Sur
Managua
Tel: 505-266-8836
Fax: 505-266-2592
Email: dental@promedix.us
PRO+MEDIX
1 Cuadra Arriba, 25 Vrs. Al Sur
DENTAL SOLUTIONS (a division of Schubbs Dental Centre) 5 Douala Road, Tel: (234 1) 7202304, 7764054 DR (MRS.) OSUDE Trinity Dental Supplies 51B Faramobi Ajike Tel: +2341 7748999, +2341 8046494, +2341 8965095, +2341 7400808
Apapa, Lagos,
Email: dentalsolutions@hyperia.com
St Anthony Village Lagos
Email: www.trinitydent.com
DENTAL SOLUTIONS
(a division of Schubbs Dental Centre)
5 Douala Road,
Tel: (234 1) 7202304, 7764054
DR (MRS.) OSUDE
Trinity Dental Supplies
51B Faramobi Ajike
Tel: +2341 7748999, +2341 8046494, +2341 8965095, +2341 7400808
Unident AS Boks 362
3193 Horten
Tel: 47-33035770
Fax: 47-33035771
Email: info@unident.no
Unident AS
Boks 362
Medical and Pharmaceutical Services L.L.C. Sultan Center Bldg, 2nd Floor, Al Harthy Complex
P.O. Box 209 Postal Code: 116 Mina Al- Fahal
Muscat
Tel: 00968 24 567561
Fax: 00968 24 561644
Email: pharmade@omantel.net.om
Medical and Pharmaceutical Services L.L.C.
Sultan Center Bldg, 2nd Floor, Al Harthy Complex
Glow Pak International 80-G, Model Town Tel: 92-42-584-6090-2
Lahore 54000
Fax: 92-42-583-3614
Email: glowpak@brain.net.pk
Glow Pak International
80-G, Model Town
Tel: 92-42-584-6090-2
Bio-Materiales Apartado 6-9139 Tel: +507-264-2147
El Dorado
Fax: +507-264-2153
Email: biomat@cabeonda.net
Bio-Materiales
Apartado 6-9139
Tel: +507-264-2147
Andres H. Arce and Cia Brasil No. 198 esq. Jos? Berges Tel: +595-21-220-500
Casa Central Brasil
Asuncion
Fax: +595-21-226-317
Email: jcarce@aharce.com
Andres H. Arce and Cia
Brasil No. 198 esq. Jos? Berges
Tel: +595-21-220-500
CW PERU SAC Av. Emancipacion 271 Tda 100
Cercado de Lima , Lima 1 PERU
Tel: +51-1-3444013
Fax: +51-1-4366126
Email: cwperuventas@yahoo.com
CW PERU SAC
Av. Emancipacion 271 Tda 100
R and R Newtech Dental Corporation 12F, Unit 1207 Tel: (632) 753-2736 / 753-2220 / 753-2221
Cityland Herrera Tower
Rufino St. Salcedo Village Makati City 1227
Fax: (632) 753-2133
Email: rrnewtech@yahoo.com
R and R Newtech Dental Corporation
12F, Unit 1207
Tel: (632) 753-2736 / 753-2220 / 753-2221
ARS Dental ul. Bychchowska 51 Marrodent SP.Zoo 43-300 Bielsko-Bialaul. Tel: + 48 33 810 13 28
Warszawa 04-536
Tel: +48-22-6178105
Fax: +48-22-6178105
Email: info@arsdental.pl
Krasinskiego 31
Fax: +48- 33 827 83 13
Email: biuro@marrodent.pl
ARS Dental
ul. Bychchowska 51
Marrodent SP.Zoo
43-300 Bielsko-Bialaul.
Tel: + 48 33 810 13 28
Same Day Solutions (All Whitening Products ) Rua Central Park, N6 Torre 3, 1B
Linda a Velha 2795-242
Portugal
PH# 351214175017
Same Day Solutions
(All Whitening Products )
Rua Central Park, N6 Torre 3, 1B
MASAR MEDICAL Building no. 14, Shop no. 33, Ein Sinan Establishment C. Ring Road, Room #14 Hussain Firki Bldg, Tel: 974 550 4113 Medical and Pharmaceutical Services L.L.C. Souk Khalid Airport St. Tel: 00974 44425823
Ms. Irene Ariola
Barwa Village, P.O. Box No. 201802,
Al Wakra
Tel: 00974 44364371
Fax: 00974 44361165
Email: masar@masarqatar.com.qa
Doha
Email: einsinan@yahoo.com
P.O. Box 22964
Doha
Fax: 00974 44425823
Email: pharmadent@qatar.net.qa
MASAR MEDICAL
Building no. 14, Shop no. 33,
Ein Sinan Establishment
C. Ring Road, Room #14 Hussain Firki Bldg,
Tel: 974 550 4113
Medical and Pharmaceutical Services L.L.C.
Souk Khalid Airport St.
Tel: 00974 44425823
S.C. Dental Partners 2 Visinilor Street, ap. 2, District 2 - 024092 Tel: 40-213262504 SC TEHNODENT POKA SRL Str. Crisul nr.2 Tel: +40744576697
Bucharest
Fax: 40-213262502
Email: import@dentalpartners.ro
Timisoara
Email: birou@poka-dent.ro
S.C. Dental Partners
2 Visinilor Street, ap. 2, District 2 - 024092
Tel: 40-213262504
SC TEHNODENT POKA SRL
Str. Crisul nr.2
Tel: +40744576697
Medical and Pharmaceutical Services P.O. Box 9584 Tel: (02) 6700430
Bashir Shakib Al-Jabri and Co.Ltd.
Jeddah - 21423
Fax: (02) 6715470
Email: bashirco@icc.net.sa
Medical and Pharmaceutical Services
P.O. Box 9584
Tel: (02) 6700430
Novodex d.o.o. Kneginje Zorke 2 - 11000 Tel: +381-11-308 7970
Belgrade
Email: ankica.vukotic@novodex.co.yu
Novodex d.o.o.
Kneginje Zorke 2 - 11000
Tel: +381-11-308 7970
SA Dental Supply Pte Ltd Blk 11 Kallang Place Tel: +65 6295-2568 / 6295-2569
#07-08/09/10
339155
Fax: +65 6295-2511
Email: djohan@sadental.com.sg
SA Dental Supply Pte Ltd
Blk 11 Kallang Place
Tel: +65 6295-2568 / 6295-2569
Inter-Africa Dental (Pty) Ltd Hatfield, Tel: +27 12 342 8551/2
1315 Church Street
Pretoria
Fax: +27 12 342 8541
Email: orders@iad.co.za
Inter-Africa Dental (Pty) Ltd
Hatfield,
Tel: +27 12 342 8551/2
Samil Pharm. Co., Ltd. 990-1 Pangbae, Seocho-Gu Tel: 822 520 0300 PSMED Inc 6F, 18-4 llsin B/D Tel: 82 (02) 3012-5678
Seoal 137-061
(Laser Products Only)
Jamwon-dong, Seocho-gu
Seoul 137-903
Email: director@psmed.co.kr
Samil Pharm. Co., Ltd.
990-1 Pangbae, Seocho-Gu
Tel: 822 520 0300
PSMED Inc
6F, 18-4 llsin B/D
Tel: 82 (02) 3012-5678
Oral Direct S.L. Brasilia 17, 2 Dcha, Goya 34, 6 B-G Tel: Teléf: 34 91 57 56 123
Madrid España - 28028
Email: belen.tapia@implantdirecspain.com
Oral Direct S.L.
Brasilia 17, 2 Dcha, Goya 34, 6 B-G
Tel: Teléf: 34 91 57 56 123
Unident AB Box 229 Tel: +46 346 485 50
311 23 Falkenberg
Fax: +46 346 595 50
Email: info@unident.se
Unident AB
Box 229
Tel: +46 346 485 50
Philips AG UB Consumer Lifestyle Free call Nummer: Aus dem Mobilfunknetz gelten folgende Nummern: Kundenservice:
Professional Oral Healthcare
Allmendstrasse 140, Postfach
CH-8027 Zürich
Schweiz
Tel. (Bestell-Hotline für Zahnarzt-Praxen) +49 (0)40-2899 1509
Fax. +49 (0)40-2899 1505
sonicare.ch@philips.com
0800 000 7520 (Deutschland)
0800 180 016 (Österreich)
0800 00 20 50 ( Schweiz )
§ Aus Deutschland: 0180 501 06 71 (Aus dem Mobilfunknetz maximal € 0,42/Minute)
§ Aus Österreich: 0820 401 132 (kostenpflichtig)
§ Aus der Schweiz: 0848 000 292 (Preis variiert je nach Mobilfunkanbieter)
Mo. Bis Fr. Von 8 bis 18 Uhr
Philips AG
UB Consumer Lifestyle
Free call Nummer:
Aus dem Mobilfunknetz gelten folgende Nummern:
Kundenservice:
Tseng Limited 21F, No. 29 Chung Cheng East Road, Sec. 2, Tel: +886 (02) 2808-1996
Tanshui, Taipei County, 251
Fax: +886 (02) 2808-4999
Email: dental@tsengltd.com
Tseng Limited
21F, No. 29 Chung Cheng East Road, Sec. 2,
Tel: +886 (02) 2808-1996
Accord 33/2-8 Soi Rongmuang 4 Tel: + 662 613 8081
Rongmuang Pathumwan
Bangkok 10330
Fax: + 66 2 216 3235
Email: accord@accorddental.com
Accord
33/2-8 Soi Rongmuang 4
Tel: + 662 613 8081
FAMILY DENTAL CRT 22 Bertrand Street Tel: 868 657 1173 Caribbean Dental Supplies LTD c/o Daryl Dulan Tel: 868 657 1173
San Fernando - West Indies
Fax: 868 657 1773
Email: trmaharaj@hotmail.com
22 Bertrand Street
San Fernando - West Indies
Email: trmaharaj@hotmail.com
FAMILY DENTAL CRT
22 Bertrand Street
Tel: 868 657 1173
Caribbean Dental Supplies LTD
c/o Daryl Dulan
Tel: 868 657 1173
Lider Dis Ith. Ihr. San. Ve Tic. A.S. Fevzi Cakmak Sokak No: 11/6 Tel: +00903122316485
Kizilay - Ankara - Turkey
06440
Fax: +00903122319010
Email: lider@liderdis.com.tr
Lider Dis Ith. Ihr. San. Ve Tic. A.S.
Fevzi Cakmak Sokak No: 11/6
Tel: +00903122316485
MSI EQUIPEMENTS EMEDICO-DENTAIRES R 6, Rue Abdelkader Mhalla 5000 Tel: +216 73 449 401
Monastir.
Fax: +216 73 449 402
Email: msi.bouzgarrou@planet.tn
MSI EQUIPEMENTS EMEDICO-DENTAIRES
R 6, Rue Abdelkader Mhalla 5000
Tel: +216 73 449 401
Al Hayat Pharmaceuticals P.O. Box 4483 Al Wahda Street
Sharjah
Tel: +971-6-5592481
Fax: +971-6-5593573
Email: alhayat@emirates.net.ae
Al Hayat Pharmaceuticals
P.O. Box 4483 Al Wahda Street
Segurite 9000 C.A. Avenida Simon Planas Tel: +58-212-693-2203
Quinta Olga, Santa Monica
Caracas
Fax: +58-212-693-3457
Email: ventadental@dentalsegurite.com
Segurite 9000 C.A.
Avenida Simon Planas
Tel: +58-212-693-2203
Medent Express Medent Express Co., Ltd. Tel: +84 (08) 849-4046
No. 39 BC 3 Street, Ward 14
Tan Binh Dist., Ho Chi Minh City
Fax: +84 (08) 849-1652
Email: medentexpress@hcm.vnn.vn
Medent Express
Medent Express Co., Ltd.
Tel: +84 (08) 849-4046
