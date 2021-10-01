De ce nu este furnizat un adaptor împreună cu produsul?
La Philips, suntem dedicaţi sustenabilităţii şi realizării ambalajelor noastre din materiale reciclate şi reciclabile. Am eliminat adaptorul de alimentare, ceea ce ajută la prevenirea echivalentului a peste 19 milioane de sticle de plastic să ajungă la gropile de gunoi. Totuşi, dacă ai nevoie de un adaptor, te rugăm să ne contactezi utilizând una dintre opţiunile prezentate pe pagina de mai jos.
