MRI machines

Just as every patient is different, so is every community. Your community may have specific imaging needs, and you need an MR system that can adapt to those needs.
Just as every patient is different, so is every community. Your community may have specific imaging needs, and you need an MR system that can adapt to those needs.
1 Up to 40% more SNR compared to Achieva as non digital/dStream system
2,3,4 Premium IQ defined as increased SNR and speed and improved fat-free and motion-free imaging obtained on dStream with dS SENSE, mDIXON and MultiVane XD compared to Achieva with SENSE, Dixon and Propeller