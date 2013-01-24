Homepage
HealthSuite
Digital Platform

Powering the next generation of connected Cloud health applications

Accelerate Cloud healthcare and life science innovation in regulated environments


At Philips we strive to help make the world healthier and more sustainable through innovation.  Our HealthSuite digital platform fosters open and collaborative innovation focused on developing breakthrough health, wellness and life science solutions that will transform the way care is delivered.  By connecting devices, unlocking data and fostering collaboration we will empower new forms of engagement, actionable insights and better health outcomes.
HealthSuite digital platform
Philips HealthSuite Digital Platform (HSDP)

 
  • Connect devices and data
  • Aggregate clinical and consumer data
  • Store and share data securely
  • Build and deploy solutions in the Cloud
  • Support analysis
  • Create solutions that make data actionable

Philips HealthSuite Digital Platform elevates Cloud computing for healthcare and life science domains

Curated ready-to-use services for healthcare and life sciences 


Consumable building blocks to accelerate development and deployment of solutions
Download brochure (1.12MB)
Harnessing data to drive better health outcomes 


Focus on interoperability standards to drive the secure sharing of patient data 
Download “Interoperability and the 21st Century Cures Act” article (271.0KB)
Cutting-edge healthcare security and regulatory compliance 


Built-in safeguards that meet strict healthcare and life science standards while supporting interoperability for enhanced data exchange
Download Strategic Playbook (1.92MB)

Gain actionable insights 


HSDP enables developers to create solutions designed to support fast and effective clinical decision-making.  Building on HSDP allows clinicians to provide close collaboration with their patients and deliver guidance to the most appropriate care.   
 

Health systems also benefit from evidence-based insights to guide organization, clinical and financial decisions.

Remote monitoring


Remote monitoring is critical to patient centered engagement. HSDP interoperability supports multiple collaboration applications that help to facilitate communication between care providers and patients (i.e., physician alerts, telehealth consults, self-reporting surveys, etc.). Our services can help to provide site-less clinical trials resulting in improved patient adherence to medications that trigger interventions when necessary.
Rapidly build & scale solutions in the Cloud


Leverage our wealth of experience in building, hosting and scaling Philips solutions on our own healthcare privacy and security-compliant Cloud platform.

 

  • Consumable services to safely support and accelerate solutions development and commercialization
  • 24/7 support to ease migration and deliver operational availability of the solution hosted on HSDP

Learn about HSDP enabled solutions 

Delivering an innovative approach to virtual care 
Download Chipmunk Health case study (754.0KB)
Predictive analytics to help enhance post-acute care among at-risk populations  
Download Philips CareSage case study (215.0KB)
Medication adherence in clinical trials
Download Ypsomed case study (545.0KB)

Resources

Why healthcare leaders should consider platform thinking for fast adaptive innovation to combat COVID-19
Download article (275.0KB)
Making the case for investing in the Cloud 
Download infographic (1.87MB)
A path to building a stronger healthcare system for a stronger America
Download position paper (551.0KB)
The Shifting Landscape of Virtual Clinical Trials
Download article (343.0KB)
Philips DICOM Store - Managing medical imaging studies in the Cloud
Download data sheet (276.0KB)
An introduction to cellular IoT:  A successful cellular connection of your medical device
Download whitepaper (2.22MB)
Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Health Clouds, Q3 2019: The Nine Providers That Matter Most And How They Stack Up
Download report (483.0KB)
Visit HSDP.io for product documentation and service details
Learn more

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

