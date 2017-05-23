At the forefront of clinical excellence - Diagnostic confidence, explore advanced applications, and generate the productivity required to meet today’s healthcare challenges with the Ingenia 3.0T. Through dStream, Ingenia delivers premium image quality with digital clarity and speed – and with iPatient¹, it provides patient-centric imaging, from patient set-up to image result.
Făcând clic pe link, veți părăsi site-ul web oficial Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Orice link-uri către site-uri web ale terților care pot apărea pe acest site sunt furnizate numai pentru comoditatea dumneavoastră și nu reprezintă în niciun fel afiliere sau aprobare a informațiilor furnizate pe acele site-uri web conectate. Philips nu oferă nicio declarație sau garanție de niciun fel cu privire la site-urile web ale unor terțe părți sau la informațiile conținute în acestea.
Differentiate your practice by using the advanced functionality and power of 3.0T for emerging neuro, oncology, and other applications.
dStream
dStream
High quality images and remarkable speed are possible with our dStream digital broadband architecture. Enjoy up to 40% more SNR² and enhanced throughput with channel-independent RF technology that makes upgrades easy.
High quality images and remarkable speed are possible with our dStream digital broadband architecture. Enjoy up to 40% more SNR² and enhanced throughput with channel-independent RF technology that makes upgrades easy.
High quality images and remarkable speed are possible with our dStream digital broadband architecture. Enjoy up to 40% more SNR² and enhanced throughput with channel-independent RF technology that makes upgrades easy.
High quality images and remarkable speed are possible with our dStream digital broadband architecture. Enjoy up to 40% more SNR² and enhanced throughput with channel-independent RF technology that makes upgrades easy.
Turn the MRI exam into an event. This immersive in-bore experience offers headfirst patients a comforting, engaging visual/audio distraction. Voice guidance can be given through the headphones, helping patients to relax and hold still for better image quality.
Turn the MRI exam into an event. This immersive in-bore experience offers headfirst patients a comforting, engaging visual/audio distraction. Voice guidance can be given through the headphones, helping patients to relax and hold still for better image quality.
Turn the MRI exam into an event. This immersive in-bore experience offers headfirst patients a comforting, engaging visual/audio distraction. Voice guidance can be given through the headphones, helping patients to relax and hold still for better image quality.
Turn the MRI exam into an event. This immersive in-bore experience offers headfirst patients a comforting, engaging visual/audio distraction. Voice guidance can be given through the headphones, helping patients to relax and hold still for better image quality.
Elevate clinical performance for body, cardiac, and more
Elevate clinical performance for body, cardiac, and more
dStream digital broadband technology delivers up to 40% more SNR² due to digitization at the patient. Helping you confidently perform highly advanced neuro, as well as fast-growing body and cardiac exams.
Elevate clinical performance for body, cardiac, and more
dStream digital broadband technology delivers up to 40% more SNR² due to digitization at the patient. Helping you confidently perform highly advanced neuro, as well as fast-growing body and cardiac exams.
Elevate clinical performance for body, cardiac, and more
dStream digital broadband technology delivers up to 40% more SNR² due to digitization at the patient. Helping you confidently perform highly advanced neuro, as well as fast-growing body and cardiac exams.
Elevate clinical performance for body, cardiac, and more
Elevate clinical performance for body, cardiac, and more
dStream digital broadband technology delivers up to 40% more SNR² due to digitization at the patient. Helping you confidently perform highly advanced neuro, as well as fast-growing body and cardiac exams.
iPatient¹
iPatient
Every patient is different. iPatient is an advanced platform for our Ingenia systems that puts you in control of personalized, patient-centric imaging to support greater consistency and efficiency. iPatient offers as much as a 30% improvement in throughput¹.
iPatient
Every patient is different. iPatient is an advanced platform for our Ingenia systems that puts you in control of personalized, patient-centric imaging to support greater consistency and efficiency. iPatient offers as much as a 30% improvement in throughput¹.
iPatient
Every patient is different. iPatient is an advanced platform for our Ingenia systems that puts you in control of personalized, patient-centric imaging to support greater consistency and efficiency. iPatient offers as much as a 30% improvement in throughput¹.
Every patient is different. iPatient is an advanced platform for our Ingenia systems that puts you in control of personalized, patient-centric imaging to support greater consistency and efficiency. iPatient offers as much as a 30% improvement in throughput¹.
Robust 1.5T meets the power of 3.0T
Robust 1.5T meets the power of 3.0T
Enhance image uniformity, contrast, and consistency, and speed up scanning for cardiac, breast, spine, and other exams with MultiTransmit 4D.
Robust 1.5T meets the power of 3.0T
Enhance image uniformity, contrast, and consistency, and speed up scanning for cardiac, breast, spine, and other exams with MultiTransmit 4D.
Robust 1.5T meets the power of 3.0T
Enhance image uniformity, contrast, and consistency, and speed up scanning for cardiac, breast, spine, and other exams with MultiTransmit 4D.
Xtend 70 cm wide bore is designed from the patient outwards. It provides the largest homogenous field-of-view in a commercial 70 cm system - perfect for 2-station body, spine imaging, and large abdominal overview.
Xtend magnet system
Xtend 70 cm wide bore is designed from the patient outwards. It provides the largest homogenous field-of-view in a commercial 70 cm system - perfect for 2-station body, spine imaging, and large abdominal overview.
Xtend magnet system
Xtend 70 cm wide bore is designed from the patient outwards. It provides the largest homogenous field-of-view in a commercial 70 cm system - perfect for 2-station body, spine imaging, and large abdominal overview.
Xtend 70 cm wide bore is designed from the patient outwards. It provides the largest homogenous field-of-view in a commercial 70 cm system - perfect for 2-station body, spine imaging, and large abdominal overview.
IntelliSpace Portal
IntelliSpace Portal
IntelliSpace Portal delivers easy clinical workflow and collaboration tools to help you streamline your daily routine. Unlock the power of CT, MR, molecular imaging and ultrasound systems with rich clinical applications accessible wherever you are.
IntelliSpace Portal
IntelliSpace Portal delivers easy clinical workflow and collaboration tools to help you streamline your daily routine. Unlock the power of CT, MR, molecular imaging and ultrasound systems with rich clinical applications accessible wherever you are.
IntelliSpace Portal
IntelliSpace Portal delivers easy clinical workflow and collaboration tools to help you streamline your daily routine. Unlock the power of CT, MR, molecular imaging and ultrasound systems with rich clinical applications accessible wherever you are.
IntelliSpace Portal delivers easy clinical workflow and collaboration tools to help you streamline your daily routine. Unlock the power of CT, MR, molecular imaging and ultrasound systems with rich clinical applications accessible wherever you are.
Advanced MRI
Advanced MRI
Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions increase the capabilities on MRI to cover emerging clinical indications in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.
Advanced MRI
Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions increase the capabilities on MRI to cover emerging clinical indications in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.
Advanced MRI
Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions increase the capabilities on MRI to cover emerging clinical indications in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.
Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions increase the capabilities on MRI to cover emerging clinical indications in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.
Break new ground in advanced applications
dStream
In-Bore experience
Elevate clinical performance for body, cardiac, and more
Differentiate your practice by using the advanced functionality and power of 3.0T for emerging neuro, oncology, and other applications.
dStream
dStream
High quality images and remarkable speed are possible with our dStream digital broadband architecture. Enjoy up to 40% more SNR² and enhanced throughput with channel-independent RF technology that makes upgrades easy.
High quality images and remarkable speed are possible with our dStream digital broadband architecture. Enjoy up to 40% more SNR² and enhanced throughput with channel-independent RF technology that makes upgrades easy.
High quality images and remarkable speed are possible with our dStream digital broadband architecture. Enjoy up to 40% more SNR² and enhanced throughput with channel-independent RF technology that makes upgrades easy.
High quality images and remarkable speed are possible with our dStream digital broadband architecture. Enjoy up to 40% more SNR² and enhanced throughput with channel-independent RF technology that makes upgrades easy.
Turn the MRI exam into an event. This immersive in-bore experience offers headfirst patients a comforting, engaging visual/audio distraction. Voice guidance can be given through the headphones, helping patients to relax and hold still for better image quality.
Turn the MRI exam into an event. This immersive in-bore experience offers headfirst patients a comforting, engaging visual/audio distraction. Voice guidance can be given through the headphones, helping patients to relax and hold still for better image quality.
Turn the MRI exam into an event. This immersive in-bore experience offers headfirst patients a comforting, engaging visual/audio distraction. Voice guidance can be given through the headphones, helping patients to relax and hold still for better image quality.
Turn the MRI exam into an event. This immersive in-bore experience offers headfirst patients a comforting, engaging visual/audio distraction. Voice guidance can be given through the headphones, helping patients to relax and hold still for better image quality.
Elevate clinical performance for body, cardiac, and more
Elevate clinical performance for body, cardiac, and more
dStream digital broadband technology delivers up to 40% more SNR² due to digitization at the patient. Helping you confidently perform highly advanced neuro, as well as fast-growing body and cardiac exams.
Elevate clinical performance for body, cardiac, and more
dStream digital broadband technology delivers up to 40% more SNR² due to digitization at the patient. Helping you confidently perform highly advanced neuro, as well as fast-growing body and cardiac exams.
Elevate clinical performance for body, cardiac, and more
dStream digital broadband technology delivers up to 40% more SNR² due to digitization at the patient. Helping you confidently perform highly advanced neuro, as well as fast-growing body and cardiac exams.
Elevate clinical performance for body, cardiac, and more
Elevate clinical performance for body, cardiac, and more
dStream digital broadband technology delivers up to 40% more SNR² due to digitization at the patient. Helping you confidently perform highly advanced neuro, as well as fast-growing body and cardiac exams.
iPatient¹
iPatient
Every patient is different. iPatient is an advanced platform for our Ingenia systems that puts you in control of personalized, patient-centric imaging to support greater consistency and efficiency. iPatient offers as much as a 30% improvement in throughput¹.
iPatient
Every patient is different. iPatient is an advanced platform for our Ingenia systems that puts you in control of personalized, patient-centric imaging to support greater consistency and efficiency. iPatient offers as much as a 30% improvement in throughput¹.
iPatient
Every patient is different. iPatient is an advanced platform for our Ingenia systems that puts you in control of personalized, patient-centric imaging to support greater consistency and efficiency. iPatient offers as much as a 30% improvement in throughput¹.
Every patient is different. iPatient is an advanced platform for our Ingenia systems that puts you in control of personalized, patient-centric imaging to support greater consistency and efficiency. iPatient offers as much as a 30% improvement in throughput¹.
Robust 1.5T meets the power of 3.0T
Robust 1.5T meets the power of 3.0T
Enhance image uniformity, contrast, and consistency, and speed up scanning for cardiac, breast, spine, and other exams with MultiTransmit 4D.
Robust 1.5T meets the power of 3.0T
Enhance image uniformity, contrast, and consistency, and speed up scanning for cardiac, breast, spine, and other exams with MultiTransmit 4D.
Robust 1.5T meets the power of 3.0T
Enhance image uniformity, contrast, and consistency, and speed up scanning for cardiac, breast, spine, and other exams with MultiTransmit 4D.
Xtend 70 cm wide bore is designed from the patient outwards. It provides the largest homogenous field-of-view in a commercial 70 cm system - perfect for 2-station body, spine imaging, and large abdominal overview.
Xtend magnet system
Xtend 70 cm wide bore is designed from the patient outwards. It provides the largest homogenous field-of-view in a commercial 70 cm system - perfect for 2-station body, spine imaging, and large abdominal overview.
Xtend magnet system
Xtend 70 cm wide bore is designed from the patient outwards. It provides the largest homogenous field-of-view in a commercial 70 cm system - perfect for 2-station body, spine imaging, and large abdominal overview.
Xtend 70 cm wide bore is designed from the patient outwards. It provides the largest homogenous field-of-view in a commercial 70 cm system - perfect for 2-station body, spine imaging, and large abdominal overview.
IntelliSpace Portal
IntelliSpace Portal
IntelliSpace Portal delivers easy clinical workflow and collaboration tools to help you streamline your daily routine. Unlock the power of CT, MR, molecular imaging and ultrasound systems with rich clinical applications accessible wherever you are.
IntelliSpace Portal
IntelliSpace Portal delivers easy clinical workflow and collaboration tools to help you streamline your daily routine. Unlock the power of CT, MR, molecular imaging and ultrasound systems with rich clinical applications accessible wherever you are.
IntelliSpace Portal
IntelliSpace Portal delivers easy clinical workflow and collaboration tools to help you streamline your daily routine. Unlock the power of CT, MR, molecular imaging and ultrasound systems with rich clinical applications accessible wherever you are.
IntelliSpace Portal delivers easy clinical workflow and collaboration tools to help you streamline your daily routine. Unlock the power of CT, MR, molecular imaging and ultrasound systems with rich clinical applications accessible wherever you are.
Advanced MRI
Advanced MRI
Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions increase the capabilities on MRI to cover emerging clinical indications in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.
Advanced MRI
Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions increase the capabilities on MRI to cover emerging clinical indications in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.
Advanced MRI
Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions increase the capabilities on MRI to cover emerging clinical indications in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.
Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions increase the capabilities on MRI to cover emerging clinical indications in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.
Ingenia 3.0T delivers high performance MRI to the busy practice at DMG
Fast and robust imaging can help to stick to your tight schedule, while providing consistent high quality information for confident diagnosis.
FieldStrength provides regular features and articles on magnetic resonance imaging. It serves as a resource for Philips MRI users to share solutions to their day-to-day challenges in MRI clinical practice.
¹. Premium Image Quality (IQ) defined as increased SNR and speed and improved fat-free and motion-free imaging obtained on dStream with dS SENSE, mDIXON and MultiVane XD compared to Achieva with SENSE, Dixon and Propeller
². Up to 40% more SNR compared to Achieva as non digital/dStream system
Făcând clic pe link, veți părăsi site-ul web oficial Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Orice link-uri către site-uri web ale terților care pot apărea pe acest site sunt furnizate numai pentru comoditatea dumneavoastră și nu reprezintă în niciun fel afiliere sau aprobare a informațiilor furnizate pe acele site-uri web conectate. Philips nu oferă nicio declarație sau garanție de niciun fel cu privire la site-urile web ale unor terțe părți sau la informațiile conținute în acestea.
Făcând clic pe link, veți părăsi site-ul web oficial Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Orice link-uri către site-uri web ale terților care pot apărea pe acest site sunt furnizate numai pentru comoditatea dumneavoastră și nu reprezintă în niciun fel afiliere sau aprobare a informațiilor furnizate pe acele site-uri web conectate. Philips nu oferă nicio declarație sau garanție de niciun fel cu privire la site-urile web ale unor terțe părți sau la informațiile conținute în acestea.
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