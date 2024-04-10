Căutare termeni
Our innovative portfolio of BlueSeal Mobile MRI systems with helium-free operations is giving you the flexibility to deliver fast and patients friendly MRI services where and when needed. Combined with an attractive TCO in daily operations and eliminating helium-related costs associated to loss of helium during the lifetime. The systems are designed to deliver smart productivity with automation and AI tools for high productivity and high clinical quality to meet your imaging needs.
Reduce consumption of scarce helium
Unlock new siting options
Manage risk and avoid downtime
Improve image quality and speed
Increase productivity with Smart Workflow
Work smart from the start
Giving your staff the support they need
Enhance the care environment with Ambient Experience
Reduce consumption of scarce helium
Unlock new siting options
Manage risk and avoid downtime
Improve image quality and speed
Increase productivity with Smart Workflow
Work smart from the start
Giving your staff the support they need
Enhance the care environment with Ambient Experience
Based on its new, revolutionary fully sealed BlueSeal magnet, Ingenia Ambition X lets you experience more productive¹ helium-free MR operations. The Ingenia Ambition X delivers superb image quality even for challenging patients, and performs MRI exams up to 50% faster² with Compressed SENSE accelerations for all anatomies, in both 2D- and 3D scanning. Fast overall exam-time is achieved by simplifying patient handling at the bore with the touchless guided patient setup. Furthermore, the Ingenia Ambition offers an immersive audio-visual experience to help calm patients and guide them through MR exams.
This innovative 1.5T MRI system is powered by Philips exclusive BlueSeal magnet for helium-free operations. And it incorporates a wealth of AI²-driven technologies to simplify and automate the most complex clinical and operational tasks. So you can focus on what matters the most: your patients. This breakthrough solution is designed to help boost MR productivity, speed up exams, empower clinicians to make informed clinical decisions, and control the costs of MR imaging.
