ABB MEDTEC SRL
Titulescu Street, no. 2, Carpatex, 2nd floor, office 4, Brasov, Romania
Website: https://www.abbmed.ro/
Monitoring Analytics and Therapeutic Care
Ultrasound
Monitoring Analytics and Therapeutic Care
Sleep and Respiratory Care
GADA Group Romania SRL
241A Barbu Vacarescu Street, 1st floor, 020285 Bucharest, Romania
Website: http://www.gadagroup.ro/
Linde Gas Romania SRL
Avram Imbroane Street, no. 9, 300136, Timisoara, Romania
Website: http://www.linde-gas.ro/
Air Liquide VitalAire Romania
Str. Fecioarei nr.7, Sector 2, Bucuresti, Romania
DTL MEDICAL S.R.L
George Baritiu no. 40 street, Sector 1, 011296 Bucharest, Romania
Website: www.dtlmedical.eu
Diagnostic Imaging
Healthcare Informatics
Image Guided Therapy
Monitoring Analytics and Therapeutic Care
MED TEHNICA SRL
Calea Unirii Street, No. 91, Craiova, Dolj, Romania
Website: http://www.medtehnica.ro/
Monitoring Analytics and Therapeutic Care
Sleep and Respiratory Care
Ultrasound
Medical Device Store SRL
Pipera Avenue, 5th floor, ADMAX building, Bucharest, Romania
Website: http://medicaldevicestore.ro/
Monitoring Analytics and Therapeutic Care
Ultrasound
Papapostolou SRL
Alexandru Ioan Cuza Blvd. no. 28, Sector 1 , Bucharest, Romania
Website: http://www.pmec.ro/
Diagnostic Imaging
Healthcare Informatics
Image Guided Theraphy
Monitoring Analytics and Therapeutic Care
Ultrasound