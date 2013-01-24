Homepage
Thank you for your interest in Philips, a world wide leader in professional healthcare products and solutions. If you are interested in learning more about our products and services, contact us online or by phone.

 

By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
Philips apreciază şi respectă confidenţialitatea clienţilor săi. Vă puteţi retrage permisiunile în orice moment. Pentru mai multe informaţii, citiţi Politica de confidenţialitate Philips.

 

 

Distributor Information

Distributor

ABB MEDTEC SRL

Titulescu Street, no. 2, Carpatex, 2nd floor, office 4, Brasov, Romania

Website: https://www.abbmed.ro/

Products

Monitoring Analytics and Therapeutic Care

Ultrasound

Esmed Group SRL  

Baita Alley, no. 7, Cluj-Napoca, Romania

Website: http://www.esmed.ro/

Monitoring Analytics and Therapeutic Care

Sleep and Respiratory Care

GADA Group Romania SRL

241A Barbu Vacarescu Street, 1st floor, 020285 Bucharest, Romania

Website: http://www.gadagroup.ro/

Authorized Customer Service

Linde Gas Romania SRL  

Avram Imbroane Street, no. 9, 300136, Timisoara, Romania

Website: http://www.linde-gas.ro/

Sleep and Respiratory Care

Air Liquide VitalAire Romania

Str. Fecioarei nr.7, Sector 2, Bucuresti, Romania

Website: https://ww.vitalaire.ro

DTL MEDICAL S.R.L

George Baritiu no. 40 street, Sector 1, 011296 Bucharest, Romania

Website: www.dtlmedical.eu

Diagnostic Imaging

Healthcare Informatics

Image Guided Therapy

Monitoring Analytics and Therapeutic Care

MED TEHNICA SRL

Calea Unirii Street, No. 91, Craiova, Dolj, Romania

Website: http://www.medtehnica.ro/

Monitoring Analytics and Therapeutic Care

Sleep and Respiratory Care

Ultrasound

Medical Device Store SRL  

Pipera Avenue, 5th floor, ADMAX building, Bucharest, Romania

Website: http://medicaldevicestore.ro/

Monitoring Analytics and Therapeutic Care

Ultrasound

Papapostolou SRL

Alexandru Ioan Cuza Blvd. no. 28, Sector 1 , Bucharest, Romania

Website: http://www.pmec.ro/

Diagnostic Imaging

Healthcare Informatics

Image Guided Theraphy

Monitoring Analytics and Therapeutic Care

Ultrasound

Office locations

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

