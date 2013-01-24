Homepage
Global distributor contacts

 

As a focused Health Technology leader, our goal is to improve the lives of 3 billion people by 2030. To reach this ambitious goal we collaborated with successful distributors to deliver the same level of excellence and customer satisfaction. On this page, you can search for the Philips distributors in your region.
Romania Medair Oxygen Solution S.R.L | Medair Oxygen Solution S.R.L Ec. Teodoroiu Str. 38B,Slatina,Olt.,Slatina Slatina
  • Sleep Respiratory Care
 Yes
Romania INFOMED SRL 16th Ion Movila st.,20475,Bucharest Bucharest
  • Enterprise Diagnostic Informatics
 Yes
Romania CARDIOTECH S.R.L. 142 Gheorghe Titeica Str, 5th Floor,020304,Bucharest Bucharest
Yes
Romania CARDIOTECH S.R.L. | Spectranetics 142 Gheorghe Titeica Str, 5th Floor ,020304 ,Bucharest Bucharest
Yes
Romania PAPAPOSTOLOU SRL 28 Alexandru Ioan Cuza street, district 1, 011055 ,Bucharest Bucharest
  • Ultrasound
  • Enterprise Diagnostic Informatics
  • Monitoring and Analytics
  • CC Informatics
  • Therapeutic Care
  • IGT Systems
  • Diagnostic Imaging
  • IGT Devices
  • Precision Diagnosis Other
  • DT Other Solution Space
  • CT AMI
 No
Romania ABB MEDTEC SRL bogdan.brici@abbmed.ro Str. Nicolae Titulescu nr. 2 (Carpatex), etaj 2, birou 4,500010,Brașov Brașov
  • Monitoring and Analytics
  • CC Informatics
  • Therapeutic Care
  • Sleep Respiratory Care
 No
Romania Medical Device Store SRL office@mdevice.ro 1/I Pipera Avenue, 5th floor, office 9, ADMAX building,077191,Voluntari Voluntari
  • Ultrasound
  • Monitoring and Analytics
  • CC Informatics
  • Therapeutic Care
  • Sleep Respiratory Care
 No
Romania ESMED GROUP SRL office@esmed.ro Alley Baita number 7, apartment 24,400438,Cluj Napoca Cluj Napoca
  • Monitoring and Analytics
  • CC Informatics
  • Therapeutic Care
  • Sleep Respiratory Care
 No
Romania Med Tehnica SRL Calea Unirii no. 91,200345,Craiova Craiova
  • Ultrasound
  • Monitoring and Analytics
  • CC Informatics
  • Therapeutic Care
 No
Romania DACORUM GRUP SRL Chimiei bulevard, number 89,700361,Iasi Iasi
  • Monitoring and Analytics
  • CC Informatics
  • Therapeutic Care
 No

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

