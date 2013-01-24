What is Operational Intelligence?

Healthcare leaders have worked hard to redefine healthcare by moving to the value-based care model. And yet, there is still a tendency to expect technology and AI to act as a panacea rather than an enabler. Reports indicate that a fifth of healthcare spending gets wasted and could be eliminated without undermining performance1.
We believe that adopting a more integrated, service-based healthcare model with a focus on behavioral change that connects the silos and builds relationships could optimize spending and is the logical next step.
1 Strategies to reduce wasteful spending: Turning the lens to hospitals and pharmaceuticals, in Health at a Glance: Europe 2018: State of Health in the EU cycle, OECD Publishing, Paris / European Union, Brussels.
2 2019 JAMA study on Healthcare waste, Modern Healthcare, September 2019
3 2019 JAMA study on Healthcare waste, Modern Healthcare.
4 September 2019 Strategies to reduce wasteful spending: Turning the lens to hospitals and pharmaceuticals, in Health at a Glance: Europe 2018: State of Health in the EU cycle, OECD Publishing, Paris / European Union, Brussels.
Operational Intelligence is the partnership of continually synchronized people, processes and technology. This operating model turns the current trend to think and prioritize technology first, on its head by combining three critical components to create and deliver a healthcare organization’s products and services to result in profitability and growth.
What began as an idea about how a hospital system and a technology provider could better work together has become a powerful new way of working for hundreds of Philips and healthcare professionals.