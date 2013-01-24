Homepage
Philips – fă clic aici pentru a naviga la pagina principală

Căutare termeni

StentBoost Live See clearly, stent confidently

StentBoost Live

See clearly, stent confidently

Caută produse similare

Instantaneous enhanced live visualization, to position and deploy balloons, stents and bioresorbable vascular scaffolds, reducing overall procedure time.

Contactează-ne

Media Gallery

Features
Live enhanced visualization
Live enhanced visualization

Live enhanced visualization

StentBoost Live, enhanced live stent visualization, is our most advanced technology to quickly verify positioning both before and after deploying balloons, stents, and BVS devices, to display underdeployed stents, and to confirm fully expanded stents.
Effectiveness and efficiency
Effectiveness and efficiency

Effectiveness and efficiency

Designed for procedural effectiveness and greater efficiency with enhanced visualization of guiding and positioning intra-coronary devices. StentBoost Live features instantaneous processing, eliminating the need to wait for new images before stent repositioning.
Seamless integration

Seamless integration

StentBoost Live features instantaneous processing, eliminating the need to wait for new images before stent repositioning.
*

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*

Ce inseamna asta?
Philips apreciază şi respectă confidenţialitatea clienţilor săi. Vă puteţi retrage permisiunile în orice moment. Pentru mai multe informaţii, citiţi Politica de confidenţialitate Philips.

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand