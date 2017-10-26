dStream MSK S coil

Căutare termeni

Breeze Workflow for MSK applications is powered by the dS MSK S (dStream MSK Small) coil. It delivers efficient workflow and high throughput through a lightweight coil design and ease of positioning for MSK and other applications. MSK exams with the dS MSK S coil can be performed while the dS NeuroVascular coils are still present on the table, connected and actively decoupled. Feet first exams for most MSK studies are supported with the dS MSK S coil.

