Azurion 7 B20/15

Image Guided Therapy System Biplane

Philips Azurion system allows you to perform a wide range of routine and complex interventional procedures easily and confidently with a unique user experience. Advanced capabilities integrated with an innovative system geometry support improved workflow, helping you to optimize your lab performance and provide superior care to your patients.

Features
Secure and fast parking
Secure and fast parking of the lateral gantry allows for a seamless switch between 2D and 3D image acquisition.

Secure and fast parking of the lateral gantry allows for a seamless switch between 2D and 3D image acquisition.

Secure and fast parking of the lateral gantry allows for a seamless switch between 2D and 3D image acquisition.
Secure and fast parking of the lateral gantry allows for a seamless switch between 2D and 3D image acquisition.
Easily capture patient-oriented images from every angulation​
Image beam rotation assures patient-oriented images from every angulation and rotation, eliminating the need to pivot the table or reposition the patient to maintain alignment with anatomical structures, even if the patient is positioned diagonally.

Image beam rotation assures patient-oriented images from every angulation and rotation, eliminating the need to pivot the table or reposition the patient to maintain alignment with anatomical structures, even if the patient is positioned diagonally.

Image beam rotation assures patient-oriented images from every angulation and rotation, eliminating the need to pivot the table or reposition the patient to maintain alignment with anatomical structures, even if the patient is positioned diagonally.
Image beam rotation assures patient-oriented images from every angulation and rotation, eliminating the need to pivot the table or reposition the patient to maintain alignment with anatomical structures, even if the patient is positioned diagonally.
Full-body coverage​
The system geometry combines speed and sophistication, enabling full-body coverage and giving you the most flexible Philips Azurion biplane to date.

The system geometry combines speed and sophistication, enabling full-body coverage and giving you the most flexible Philips Azurion biplane to date.

The system geometry combines speed and sophistication, enabling full-body coverage and giving you the most flexible Philips Azurion biplane to date.
The system geometry combines speed and sophistication, enabling full-body coverage and giving you the most flexible Philips Azurion biplane to date.
Optimal head-end access
Positioning of the frontal arc at 135 degrees enables optimal head-end access to the patient and accommodates ideal working positions for surgical and endovascular procedures

Positioning of the frontal arc at 135 degrees enables optimal head-end access to the patient and accommodates ideal working positions for surgical and endovascular procedures

Positioning of the frontal arc at 135 degrees enables optimal head-end access to the patient and accommodates ideal working positions for surgical and endovascular procedures
Positioning of the frontal arc at 135 degrees enables optimal head-end access to the patient and accommodates ideal working positions for surgical and endovascular procedures
  • Azurion 7 B20/15 LN r3 is not yet cleared in all the markets. Please consult with your local representative for more detailed information.

