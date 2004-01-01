Căutare termeni

April 2023 – Philips Fieldstrength MRI Webinar

Stay on schedule with fast, high-quality images with Philips MR 5300

Women with MRI system

In this Expert Forum Webinar, you'll learn more about the clinical capabilities of MR 5300, the second helium-free operating MR system from Philips Healthcare, which was launched at RSNA 2021.

Dr. Stephane Gellee, an MR Radiologist at the Clinique Saint-Augustin will share a few clinical case studies showcasing the high image quality that can be quickly obtained.

I noticed a real improvement with the MR 5300 on digestive imaging, mainly on livers and pancreas. Also the contrast has really improved and the resolution is of really good quality”

Stephane Gellee

Radiologist Saint Augustin Hospital, Bordeaux, France

Share this webinar

Contact us

Register for FieldStrength newsletter
Our periodic FieldStrength MRI newsletter provides you articles on user experiences  and best practices. Subscribe now to receive our free FieldStrength MRI newsletter via e-mail.

Subscribe

Explore more

1
Select your area of interest
2
Contact details

We are always interested in engaging with you.

Let us know how we can help.

1
2
Contact details

Făcând clic pe link, veți părăsi site-ul web oficial Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Orice link-uri către site-uri web ale terților care pot apărea pe acest site sunt furnizate numai pentru comoditatea dumneavoastră și nu reprezintă în niciun fel afiliere sau aprobare a informațiilor furnizate pe acele site-uri web conectate. Philips nu oferă nicio declarație sau garanție de niciun fel cu privire la site-urile web ale unor terțe părți sau la informațiile conținute în acestea.

Continuă

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Făcând clic pe link, veți părăsi site-ul web oficial Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Orice link-uri către site-uri web ale terților care pot apărea pe acest site sunt furnizate numai pentru comoditatea dumneavoastră și nu reprezintă în niciun fel afiliere sau aprobare a informațiilor furnizate pe acele site-uri web conectate. Philips nu oferă nicio declarație sau garanție de niciun fel cu privire la site-urile web ale unor terțe părți sau la informațiile conținute în acestea.

Continuă

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. Toate drepturile rezervate.

Site-ul nostru poate fi vizualizat cel mai bine cu cea mai recentă versiune de Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome sau Firefox.

This webpage content is intended for Healthcare Professionals Only, not for general public
Please select the checkbox

Note:

The information on this website is intended for healthcare professionals.

Enter Exit