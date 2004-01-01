Căutare termeni

April 2023 – Philips Fieldstrength MRI Webinar

Cardiac imaging with MR 5300

Cardiac imaging

In this Expert Forum Webinar, Dr Martin Descalzo, Cardiac MR Coordinator at the Imaging Unit of Hospital Sagrat Cor and Hospital Sant Pau in Barcelona will share his experience with MR 5300. He will mention the most important benefits from a workflow point of view such as the ease of use and fast patient positioning, and he will show the high-quality diagnostic cardiac images obtained with MR 5300.

The level of details is great. You can see all the pulmonary veins, even second and third level branches.”

Dr. Martin Descalzo

MR Coordinator at Imaging Unit of Hospital Sagrat Cor & Hospital Sant Pau, Barcelona

