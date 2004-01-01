Căutare termeni

May 2020 – Philips Fieldstrength MRI Customer Story

Making the right choice – helium-free MR operations at San Roque Hospital

Women with MRI system

First installation of a helium-free operating MR system in Gran Canaria

The San Roque University Hospital in Las Palmas, Gran Canaria is joining Philips in its commitment to the environment with the purchase of the BlueSeal MR magnet, a sustainable and productive choice with helium‐free MR operations.

This machine will save us money and help us be more environmentally friendly.”

Dr. Marίa del Mar Travieso

Head of Radiology Department, Hospitales San Roque, Spain

Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute

Institute sees boost in MRI quality, speed and patient comfort

 

Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute benefits from the advantages of Ingenia Ambition with BlueSeal magnet, designed for helium-free operation.

