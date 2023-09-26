Wellstar Health System lung cancer screening program

“If there’s anything that keeps me up at night, it’s ‘Are we missing anyone?’ I sleep better at night now knowing that we have a true system that reminds us and tracks those folks in their journey along the incidental nodule and lung screening pathway.” says Dr. Bill Mayfield, a thoracic surgeon and Chief Surgical Officer at Wellstar Health System in Marietta, Georgia.



Wellstar uses Philips Lung Cancer Orchestrator* to support its care team in identifying incidental pulmonary nodules early. The system finds and brings cases into a work queue for follow-up, so that the team can refer concerning findings to a multidisciplinary team, meaning that no patient is left behind in the process.