Philips Capsule Surveillance brings together comprehensive, detailed patient data, alarms, and waveforms from connected devices to provide a holistic view of patient status and enable tailored and condition-specific alerts. This may be one screen in a virtual ICU, a handheld tablet used during rounds, or a mobile phone from a clinician on the go. When configured with a dedicated workstation, Capsule Surveillance also annunciates and shows prioritized device alarms.

