Challenge
Information systems that are siloed can block crossdepartmental collaboration, hampering patient-centric care and hospital operations.
Results
An open standards-based interoperability solution lets you bring data from multiple sources and multiple vendors together, providing the right data at the right time at the right place so that healthcare professionals are fully supported in their tasks.
Discover our user-friendly, clinically proven portfolio of integrated diagnostic informatics solutions.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.