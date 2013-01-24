Homepage
Why Philips for hospital telehealth solutions 

Powered by industry-leading clinical algorithms, patented processes, a dedicated care team and clinical expertise, Philips inpatient telehealth programs ensure you have the technology, tools and support you need to improve the quality of care in every unit of the hospital, while driving down your overall costs.

 

Our programs for intensive care, medical/surgical, skilled nursing and specialist consultation in the emergency department enable clinically-driven, best-in-class, connected care that helps improve outcomes¹, lowers costs² and delivers results that matter to the health system, clinician and patient.

To learn more about Philips enterprise telehealth services, please click below.  

Philips telehealth programs at use in the hospital and there impact on clinical outcomes, financial value, and access to care.

Programs

Enabling technologies

Technology-powered connected care

 

As a patient moves through the different units of a hospital, eCareManager keeps their information in a centralized database. It provides that their care teams—bedside and telehealth—always have access to the same, up-to-date information, so they can collaborate efficiently and effectively, every step of the way.

eCareManager

Analytics which drive evidence-based best practice


Philips eICU Research Institute (eRI) was established by Philips as a platform to advance the knowledge of critical care. The ERI database is a repository of anonymous data donated by member institutions and is instrumental in product development as well as a key enabler for critical research in the intensive care field.
Related offerings

Consulting

 

Customized, patient-centric strategies and programs designed to help healthcare leaders achieve sustainable, market-leading results.

Patient monitoring

 

Philips’ patient monitoring portfolio provides actionable, care-specific information when and where it’s needed.

Clinical informatics

 

We support users across healthcare by streamlining management and analysis of clinical patient data generated by diagnostic imaging systems, cardiac testing equipment and patient monitors.

Disclaimers

  1. Lilly, CM, et al, A Multi-center Study of ICU Telemedicine Reengineering of Adult Critical Care, CHEST, December 2013
  2. Dahl D, et al. People, Technology, and Process Meet the Triple Aim. Nurs Admin Q. 2014 Jan-Mar; 38(1): 13–21.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

