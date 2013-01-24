Homepage
Early Warning Scoring
Clinical consulting services to address patient deterioration

 

A comprehensive approach to evaluate your situation and engage, educate and train staff

An early warning scoring (EWS) program can make it easier for staff to identify patients at risk of deterioration. Tools, such as Philips IntelliVue Guardian Solution, with automated early warning scoring at the bedside, are designed to notify caregivers so that they can intervene earlier.

 

Still, it can be challenging to deploy these tools and processes across an organization. Philips multi-level services can help your team to learn about or implement these tools and processes, and build a strategy that takes you to the next level of patient care.

Top features
Comprehensive support for clinicians, by clinicians
Tiered engagement plans that can be customized to fit your needs
Range of services, from awareness-building to equipment training to process refinement
A collaborative approach to co-lead change initiatives

Offerings based on your clinical needs

 

Our services go beyond technology training to fully support the people responsible for addressing serious adverse events. Experienced clinical specialists help you acquire, develop and improve your expertise and navigate significant change for long-term success. Our scalable services are designed to support you in reaching your goals, no matter how complex your organization, and no matter what your starting point.

Contact us

Services that consistently prove their value

 

Current needs

Address the failure to rescue challenge in general care areas

 

Proactive needs

Effective use of technology, consistent protocols and improved workflow can help early detection

 

Predictive needs

Ongoing assessments can help you stay on track

Rapid response to clinical deterioration with early warning scoring

Do your care givers have the information they need to identify subtle signs of patient deterioration early? The indications of a patient’s clinical instability typically occur six to eight hours before an adverse event.1
Read more about the benefits of automated early warning scoring

A proven process

 

Determining your needs

We work closely with caregivers to better understand their workflows to identify areas where we can help. This foundational work gives us important, in-depth knowledge of your current response system (if you have one), your existing workflows and culture in the clinical setting.

 

A customized approach

We work with you to create recommendations to improve processes and technology or regarding the development of people. In creating a customized service plan, we help you choose the right approach to staff engagement, education and training that can take you to the next level of patient care, without overwhelming your staff.

 

Comprehensive support for clinicians, by clinicians

Philips clinical specialists work alongside you to develop and improve your expertise. Drawing on their deep knowledge and clinical experience, they can offer strategic, enterprise-wide services to help you reach your patient deterioration goals.

 

Long-term collaboration

Adding technology into different clinical environments, implementing new protocols and developing new skill sets can be a complex, lengthy process. Learning how to adopt early warning scoring systems – and how to adapt to them can be difficult for caregivers. Philips clinical specialists focus on skill building to empower caregivers to deliver the right care, at the right time.

 

Driving workflow change

A key component of our services is strategic collaboration. Integration of an Early Warning Scoring system often requires important changes to your working practices, and developing enhanced clinical workflows can help drive success. We work in conjunction with your team to assess, plan and implement these changes in a comprehensive manner.

Contact us

Resources to support your decision-making

 

Webinar series

Listen to recent Early Warning Scoring webinars from the industry experts and learn how EWS can help clinicians improve care

Learn more
Clinical study
Read a study that supports the use of an automated EWS system with notifications to provide significant improvements in key patient centered clinical outcomes.
Learn more
Philips had a really clear objective; a clear scope of work. So they knew exactly what they wanted from us. But they also listened to what we required and what we needed to get our infrastructure working very, very well.”

—Dylan Williams, Assistant Director of Informatics, Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board

Contact us

Value and smart investing

Philips patient deterioration and Early Warning Scoring clinical consulting services can help you realize operational excellence by working with your clinical staff to recognize and respond to respond to at-risk patients. 

Contact us

