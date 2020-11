Do you want to get a preview of our virtual ECR stand and do a stand tour, see demos, or connect live with Philips experts and industry peers?

Or do you want to hear the latest studies from key opinion leaders how our innovations in radiology, oncology and informatics can enhance your workflow?



Join our special Philips Live! event on July 7 and 8. Plan your experience in advance, save the date and sign-up now to receive agenda updates here.