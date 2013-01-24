Homepage
Lung Cancer Orchestrator An integrated lung cancer patient management system

The Philips Lung Cancer Orchestrator is an integrated lung cancer patient management system for both CT lung screening programs and incidental pulmonary findings programs that monitors patients through various steps of their lung cancer screening and treatment decision journey. Enhancing confidence with automated tools, the Lung Cancer Orchestrator helps identify and keep more patients – and streamline workflows. Providing a complete solution, the system also comes equipped with the Oncology Tumor Board Collaborator to help facilitate collaborative clinical decision making.

Specificații

Browser
Browser
Internet Explorer
  • Internet Explorer 11.0
Hardware requirements
Hardware requirements
Processor
  • Dual Xeon 4 (or higher)
Processor Speed
  • 3GHz processor
RAID Memory Cache
  • RAID 1
RAM
  • 16 GB
Disk Array
  • 500GB hard disk [15K RPM hard disk (x2)]
Power Supply
  • Dual
Operating System
  • 64bit Hardware/64bit
Monitor
  • Display: 1024 x 768 Super VGA and with Video Card
LAN
  • 1 Gbps
Keyboard
  • English Only
Software requirements
Software requirements
Windows Server
  • 2016 (64 bit) (recommended), Windows Server 2012 R2 (64 bit)
.NET Framework
  • 4.7.2 and above
Rhapsody
  • 6.4.1
Supported databases, either local or remote
  • MS SQL 2012 - 64 bit – SP4
  • MS SQL 2014 - 64 bit – SP3
  • MS SQL Server 2016 – SP2 (recommended)
IIS (required for DECG Solution feature otherwise optional)
  • For Windows Server 2016 use IIS 10.0
  • For Windows Server 2012 R2 use IIS 8.0
PowerShell
  • 4.0 and above
