Going beyond EHR interoperability

The challenge

 

The importance of getting clinical and non-clinical technologies to work seamlessly across your health system can hardly be overstated. You are tasked with aligning IT systems across multiple modalities, areas of care, locations and vendors.

 

When interoperability and standardization is lacking, the impact can be tangible—from care delivery and clinical decision-making, to workflow efficiency and even the experience of your patients.

 

Any new technology investment must be able to integrate with existing systems—especially your EHRs—with minimal effort and with the ability to scale to help drive costs down over time.

The opportunity

 

Interoperability across systems has the ability to deliver greater standardization, enable better care coordination and remove barriers of care delivery.

 

New technologies should have the ability to not only easily integrate with your electronic medical records system, but also go beyond to unleash the potential of truly integrated systems. The results can include better user experiences, a more complete picture of the patient, and connectivity inside and outside the hospital walls.

 

Philips partners with our customers to deeply understand your existing systems, and work consultatively to ensure our technologies work seamlessly with your infrastructure and operations.

Our expanding capabilities: Forcare

 

A leading innovator in open-standards-based interoperability software solutions for fast and flawless data flows between medical systems and information sources across the enterprise.
Innovations in systems interoperability

 
Interoperability in patient monitoring

 

Philips patient monitoring solution integrates seamlessly into your existing IT infrastructure and EHR. It uses a pre-tested, standards-based approach to design and architecture to support compatibility, security compliance, and interoperability. Leverage your own virtualized servers to help reduce operating costs and enhance uptime – and maximize the value of your IT investment.
Download our interoperability white paper (PDF)
A single workspace for cardiovascular imaging
IntelliSpace Cardiovascular brings multi-modality images and clinical tools together in a single customizable workspace to streamline clinical workflow and improve operational performance. Access cardiovascular images and information anytime, virtually anywhere.*
Multi-modality visualization in one solution
IntelliSpace Portal offers a single comprehensive platform to visualize, assist diagnosis and communicate, across clinical domains and modalities. Get high quality images, analysis, and workflow efficiency tools in a single advanced analysis solution.
Innovation in standards-based interoperability
Forcare delivers critical standards-based solutions and interoperability to interconnect healthcare information systems, share and exchange clinical data, and offer secure and reliable access to digital health information across multiple organizations and care settings.
Helping you scale your solutions as your enterprise grows
The interoperability solutions available with IntelliSpace Enterprise Edition, empower information flow within and between hospitals and other care settings, support standards-based integration, standardize clinical workflows, and enable universal data management across clinical domains.
Explore more healthcare informatics topics

Controlling healthcare costs through IT optimization
Deliver value today and over time, while reducing healthcare costs
Health data aggregation across the enterprise
Free data from silos and move it seamlessly across platforms, people and locations
Health IT and organizational strategic planning
How IT can help deliver operational change as a strategic partner
Cybersecurity in the age of connected health
Go beyond compliance to proactively protect data from cyber attacks

Peer perspectives

 
Health systems share their experiences integrating spot check vital sign monitoring into EHR systems, with Philips SureSigns VS4 and IntelliBridge Enterprise.
Isala Women and Children’s Hospital uses mobile devices to manage monitoring alarms with Philips CareEvent, an enterprise event management solution.
Medical Center Leeuwarden streamlines the flow of information on its obstetrics and gynecology ward by connecting Philips IntelliSpace Perinatal with its electronic medical record.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interoperability in healthcare at an enterprise-wide level

Learn more about the central importance of interoperability in health data management and improved patient care

A comprehensive portfolio of health informatics solutions

*It is the user’s responsibility to ensure that Philips network requirements (such as performance, VPN) for IntelliSpace Cardiovascular are met.

What are your biggest challenges in informatics? Whether its interoperability across your enterprise or achieving greater standardization of care, we partner with you to deeply understand your infrastructure and operations, and deliver solutions that help your transform your health system.

 

Reach out using the form below to get started.
Contact information

* This field is mandatory
By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
