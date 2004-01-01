Căutare termeni

April 2023 – Philips Fieldstrength MRI Webinar

Enhancing Diagnostic Confidence with Philips SmartSpeed

Enhancing Diagnostic Confidence with Philips SmartSpeed video thumb

In this Expert Forum Webinar, through clinical case example, Barbara Wichtmann MR, Radiology resident at University Clinic Bonn, will explain how she is using SmartSpeed in her practice to better evaluate brain, heart, musculoskeletal, liver, pancreas, and prostate imaging studies.

With the Philips SmartSpeed we are able to reduce the acquisition time from 12 seconds to 9 seconds and increase image quality. If you then apply AI denoising you have beautiful images without nearly any noise and you don’t lose any information.”

Barbara Wichtmann

Radiology Resident, University Clinic Bonn, Germany

