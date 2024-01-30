Căutare termeni

Discover the benefits of an AI-based MR application: SmartSpeed

By Philips Featuring ∙ Dr. med. Joachim Hohmann, Riccarda Maire, Michel Maire, Ika Draude ∙ Ian 30, 2024 ∙ 25 min

Webinar

1.5T

3.0T

Productivity

Magnetic Resonance

MR SmartSpeed webinar thumb

Webinar highlights - Total duration [25:12]

[1:30] ∙ Introduction on SmartSpeed

[4:05] ∙ First experiences with SmartSpeed at Kantonsspital Winterthur

[6:56] ∙ Case review: Prostate

[10:44] ∙ Case review: Liver

[16:28] ∙ How SmartSpeed and MR Workspace transform the daily routine in Medical Imaging Luzern

Gain insights from experts in the field as we unravel the transformative potential of Philips SmartSpeed, paving the way for a new era in AI-driven medical imaging. Discover which benefits Kantonsspital Winterthur and Medical Imaging Luzern experience in terms of speed and image quality. 

"It allows us to shorten the time slots for our patients with about 10 minutes."

Prof. Dr. med. Joachim Hohmann

Lead physician in abdominal and oncological diagnostics

Department of Radiology and Nuclear Medicine

Kantonsspital Winterthur, Switzerland

Speakers list

Prof. Dr. med. Joachim Hohmann

Prof. Dr. med. Joachim Hohmann

Lead physician in abdominal and oncological diagnostics

Department of Radiology and Nuclear Medicine

Kantonsspital Winterthur, Switzerland

Riccarda Maire

Riccarda Maire

Lead technologist, Medical Imaging Luzern

Michel Maire

Michel Maire

Lead technologist, Medical Imaging Luzern

Ika Draude

Ika Draude

Installed base program manager, Philips

Register for the Radiology Insights newsletter

Our periodic Radiology Insights newsletter provides you with the latest articles on user experiences and best practices.

Subscribe
Discover Philips SmartSpeed

SmartSpeed

Image quality and speed at your fingertips

View product

Related stories

We are always interested in engaging with you.

Let us know how we can help.

1
Select your area of interest
2
Contact details

Footnotes
 

[Not applicable]

Făcând clic pe link, veți părăsi site-ul web oficial Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Orice link-uri către site-uri web ale terților care pot apărea pe acest site sunt furnizate numai pentru comoditatea dumneavoastră și nu reprezintă în niciun fel afiliere sau aprobare a informațiilor furnizate pe acele site-uri web conectate. Philips nu oferă nicio declarație sau garanție de niciun fel cu privire la site-urile web ale unor terțe părți sau la informațiile conținute în acestea.

Continuă

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Făcând clic pe link, veți părăsi site-ul web oficial Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Orice link-uri către site-uri web ale terților care pot apărea pe acest site sunt furnizate numai pentru comoditatea dumneavoastră și nu reprezintă în niciun fel afiliere sau aprobare a informațiilor furnizate pe acele site-uri web conectate. Philips nu oferă nicio declarație sau garanție de niciun fel cu privire la site-urile web ale unor terțe părți sau la informațiile conținute în acestea.

Continuă

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. Toate drepturile rezervate.

Site-ul nostru poate fi vizualizat cel mai bine cu cea mai recentă versiune de Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome sau Firefox.

Accesați un website-ul Philips Healthcare România
Please select the checkbox

Conținutul paginii următoare conține informații destinate exclusiv profesioniștilor din domeniul sănătății, întrucât se referă la produse care se încadrează în categoria dispozitivelor medicale care necesită utilizarea sau intervenția profesioniștilor din sectorul medical.

Ești o persoană care întrunește criteriile de mai sus?

Intrare Ieșire