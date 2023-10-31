Căutare termeni

June 2023 – Philips Fieldstrength MRI Customer Story

Clinical value of MR 7700 in MSK imaging at Tufts Medical Center Boston

Daichi Hayashi MD

Moving from 1.5T to 3T as a standard for MSK imaging

Tufts Medical Center in Boston is really pleased with their MR 7700 3T MR system. From now on 3T will be their standard for MSK imaging, since they want to offer their referring physicians the highest quality images.

The first image I saw with hip replacement totally amazed me. The fat suppression technique this scanner uses enables minimization of metal artifacts.”

Daichi Hayashi, MD, PhD

Chief of Musculoskeletal Radiology, Tufts Medical Center, Boston, USA

Unmatched performance and precision

 

Discover why the MR7700 was the right choice for Tufts Medical Center in Boston when they were looking for a fast high-end 3T system.

