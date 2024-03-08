Căutare termeni

Gradient performance in spinal cord imaging at Vanderbilt University Institute of Imaging Science

By Philips ∙ Featuring: Seth Smith, PhD ∙ Mar 08, 2024 ∙ 3 min

Video

Radiology

Magnetic resonance

Research

MR 7700

Educational

Neuroscience

Gradient performance in spinal cord imaging at Vanderbilt University Institute of Imaging Science

Dr. Seth Smith, Associate Director at Vanderbilt University Institute of Imaging Science, discusses his research on underrepresented neurological structures such as the spinal cord. Dr. Smith sheds light on the challenges faced in imaging these intricate structures and emphasizes the critical need for extremely fast, high-resolution imaging to understand disease progression.

“With the increase in gradient performance, our diffusion imaging has become less distorted, and we’ve been able to see images that are crisper in a faster scan time. And that helps with speeding up our exam times also providing better image quality than what we had before.”

Seth Smith, PhD
Associate Director
Vanderbilt University Institute of Imaging Science

