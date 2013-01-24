Homepage
Remote enablement - value driven by data analytics

Remote enablement - Provide insights to support asset availability, security and performance

Powered by Philips PerformanceBridge Focal Point

Remote enablement helps you address healthcare challenges today and tomorrow. By providing data-centric insights into your device landscape and networks, it supports potential improvements in asset availablity, security and performance.

Unlock potential, drive value with remote enablement

As your hospital networks become more complex, managing devices, delivering security and controlling costs places a strain on resources. Your networks must serve multiple functions, including alarm systems, EMRs and a growing number of devices. At the same time, the pressure is on to support better health outcomes, lower the cost of care and improve patient and staff experience. Remote enablement powered by PerformanceBridge Focal Point supports you to make data-driven decisions to efficiently manage operations and business, and support clinical outcomes.

 

*Offer is market dependent. Please reach out to your local Philips representative for more information.

