First large-scale multicenter digital pathology implementation in Finland 

Recorded webinar ∙ By Philips Healthcare ∙ Iun 28, 2023 ∙ 3 min read

Webinar

Cardiology

Digital pathology

Multicenter digital pathology implementation in Finland

Webinar highlights - Total duration [46:00]

  • Dr. Teemu Tolonen discusses the initial experience of going fully digital in a multicenter pathology environment, including workflow changes, College of American Pathologists (CAP) validation and the quality of highly compressed images
  • In 2020 Fimlab was part of the largest digital pathology tender in Finland, with the goal of accessing an industrial-grade ready-to-use pathology solution to accommodate 700,000 slides each year
  • Fimlab sought a solution that was already in use at several large pathology laboratories that perform close to 100% digital diagnostics, and chose the Philips Digital Pathology Solution
  • The 100% digitization by Philips is the essential step needed for computational pathology, which helps improve pathology quality and compensate for the shortage of pathologists 

“Finland has pioneered digital pathology for over 15 years but projects leading to full scale adaption in clinical diagnostics have been lacking for multiple reasons (technical prerequisites, financial considerations etc.). Now it seems that these barriers have been overcome and currently there are many centers planning to go digital. This presentation will reveal our initial experiences of going ~ 100% digital in a multicenter environment.”

Dr. Teemu

Tolonen, Project manager, Digital Pathology Head of Department, Fimlab

Laboratories, Finland

Speaker

Speaker image

Dr. Teemu

Tolonen, Project manager, Digital Pathology Head of Department, Fimlab

Laboratories, Finland

Teemu Tolonen graduated from the University of Tampere with a Doctorate of Medicine and Doctorate of Philosophy with a focus in cancer genetics. He became an adjunct professor of pathology in 2019. In 2010 he began his residency at Fimlab Laboratories, one of the leading laboratory companies in Finland, providing laboratory services, education, and research in Pirkanmaa, Central Finland, Kanta-Häme, Ostrobothnia and Paijät-Hame regions. In 2017 Dr. Tolonen became the Head of the department of pathology at Fimlab Laboratories. Over the course of his career, Dr. Tolonen has served key roles for the Finnish Division of the International Academy of Pathology (IAP), as a board member (2014-2015) and President (2016-2017/2018-2019). Dr. Tolonen has 62 publications that include scientific publications on genitourinary lab cancers and digital image analysis.

Digital pathology screen

Philips Digital Pathology Solution

Next-generation digital pathology designed to eliminate inefficiencies and empower collaboration like never before.

