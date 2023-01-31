Before joining Philips more than 20 years ago, Dr. Gipp worked full-time as a radiologist and later as chief of Europe’s largest radiology department. He has driven conversion to filmless radiology and supervised adoption of one the first full-scale PACS systems. He has managed numerous partnerships for co-developing new technologies, medical environment testing and ensuring legal compliance for new products.



Dr. Gipp has more than 100 publications with over 45 scientific papers in peer-reviewed journals, primarily related to various areas of diagnostic imaging, management in radiology and healthcare informatics.

