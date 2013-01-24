Home
Ad Hoc Test
Tool to check site and system connectivity status
BVScope
Modality specific service application
Chrome
Browser application
Field Service Framework for CV
Modality specific service application accessing different subcomponents in a system
Field Service Framework for MR
Modality specific service application accessing different subcomponents in a system
Field Service Framework for XR
Modality specific service application accessing different subcomponents in a system
FSF.NET (ICE, Universal)
Modality specific service application with ICE, Universal encryption security protocol
FSF.NET (PMSSec)
Modality specifific service application with PMSSec encryption security protocol
FTP (Active)
File Transfer Protocol (Active session) is a standard network protocol used to transfer files from one host to another host over a TCP-based network
FTP (Passive)
File Transfer Protocol (Passive session) is a standard network protocol used to transfer files from one host to another host over a TCP-based network
IE (GE Service Desktop)
Browser application for multi vendor support
Internet Explorer
Browser application
Internet Explorer (900)
Browser application over port 900 only
Internet Explorer for ILOM
Browser application to connect with ILOM products
LOTS (EP-ICE, Universal)
Look over the shoulder tool to remotely take over another computer with EP-ICE, Universal encryption security protocol
LOTS (ICE, Universal)
Look over the shoulder tool to remotely take over another computer with ICE, Universal encryption security protocol
MRDownloadLogs
Modality specifific service application for downloading logfiles
Navigator
Browser application
Notepad
Notepad tool
PC Anywhere
Modality specific service tool to remotely take over another computer
PhilipsSupportConnect
Modality specific service application accessing different subcomponents in a system
Ping System
Tool to check system connectivity status
Port Test
Tool to check system connectivity status
PRS File Manager
Philips Remote Services designed File Manager tool enabling users to store data on a central PRS server
RDP-NIH
Modality specific service tool to remotely take over another computer
Reflection HP - Labosys
Modality specific service application
Remote Console
Service tool to remotely take over another computer
Remote Console (No ICE)
Service tool to remotely take over another computer
Remote Desktop Connection
Service tool to remotely take over another computer
Remote Desktop Sharing (lots/to)
Service tool to remotely take over another computer
Remote Resolution Panel
Service tool to remotely take over another computer
RemoteSilentLogin
Service tool to remotely take over another computer
Secure FTP (Active)
File Transfer Protocol (Active session) with Secure Shell (SSH2) security encryption is a standard network protocol used to transfer files from one host to another host over a TCP-based network
Secure FTP (ICE Wrapped)
File Transfer Protocol with Secure Shell (SSH2) ICE Wrapped security encryption is astandard network protocol used to transfer files from one host to another host over aTCP-based network
Secure FTP (Passive)
File Transfer Protocol (Passive session) with Secure Shell (SSH2) security encryption is a standard network protocol used to transfer files from one host to another host over a TCP-based network
SecureLink
Connectivity stepping stone
SFTP (IST)
File Transfer Protocol with Secure Shell (SSH2) IST security encryption is a standard network protocol used to transfer files from one host to another host over a TCP-based network
SSH2 (IST)
Secure Shell (SSH2) IST security encryption
Start ICE Push
Service tool to actively force pushing a connectivity certificate
Stop ICE Push
Service tool to disable the automated tool that ensures pushing a connectivity certificate
Telnet
Command Line tool to access another computer remotely via TCP/IP protocol
Telnet SSH2
Command Line tool to access another computer remotely via TCP/IP protocol with Secure Shell (SSH2) security encryption
Telnet SSH2 (ICE Wrapped)
Command Line tool to access another computer remotely via TCP/IP protocol with Secure Shell (SSH2) ICE Wrapped security encryption
TJPing
Of the shelf tool to check system connectivity status
UltraVNC
Virtual Network Computing (VNC) based tool to remotely take over another computer
Universal Log Viewer
Modality specific service application for viewing logfiles
VNC
Virtual Network Computing (VNC) tool to remotely take over another computer
VNC Over SSH
Virtual Network Computing (VNC) tool to remotely take over another computer with Secure Shell (SSH2) security encryption
Web Viewer
Modality specific service application
Wise Tools for Unix
Modality specific service application accessing different subcomponents in a system
XPER Remote Assistance (Direct LOTS/TO)
Modality specific service tool to remotely take over another computer

