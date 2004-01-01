Capsule Chart Xpress is a flexible, cost-effective way to eliminate much of the time, hassle and error of manually charting vital signs required in non-critical care areas. It transforms existing spot check monitors into connected solutions that capture, validate and periodically deliver vital signs from the bedside to the EMR.
Făcând clic pe link, veți părăsi site-ul web oficial Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Orice link-uri către site-uri web ale terților care pot apărea pe acest site sunt furnizate numai pentru comoditatea dumneavoastră și nu reprezintă în niciun fel afiliere sau aprobare a informațiilor furnizate pe acele site-uri web conectate. Philips nu oferă nicio declarație sau garanție de niciun fel cu privire la site-urile web ale unor terțe părți sau la informațiile conținute în acestea.
The Capsule Medical Device Integration Platform (MDIP) of products is designed to increase efficiency and improve patient care delivery through the systematic, timely capture of patient vital signs at the point-of-care, and the delivery of captured data to hospital electronic medical records, other information systems and third-party mobile solutions.
An application included in Capsule MDIP
The Capsule Medical Device Integration Platform (MDIP) of products is designed to increase efficiency and improve patient care delivery through the systematic, timely capture of patient vital signs at the point-of-care, and the delivery of captured data to hospital electronic medical records, other information systems and third-party mobile solutions.
An application included in Capsule MDIP
The Capsule Medical Device Integration Platform (MDIP) of products is designed to increase efficiency and improve patient care delivery through the systematic, timely capture of patient vital signs at the point-of-care, and the delivery of captured data to hospital electronic medical records, other information systems and third-party mobile solutions.
The Capsule Medical Device Integration Platform (MDIP) of products is designed to increase efficiency and improve patient care delivery through the systematic, timely capture of patient vital signs at the point-of-care, and the delivery of captured data to hospital electronic medical records, other information systems and third-party mobile solutions.
An application included in Capsule MDIP
The Capsule Medical Device Integration Platform (MDIP) of products is designed to increase efficiency and improve patient care delivery through the systematic, timely capture of patient vital signs at the point-of-care, and the delivery of captured data to hospital electronic medical records, other information systems and third-party mobile solutions.
An application included in Capsule MDIP
The Capsule Medical Device Integration Platform (MDIP) of products is designed to increase efficiency and improve patient care delivery through the systematic, timely capture of patient vital signs at the point-of-care, and the delivery of captured data to hospital electronic medical records, other information systems and third-party mobile solutions.
Products may not be available in all geographies. Please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
Făcând clic pe link, veți părăsi site-ul web oficial Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Orice link-uri către site-uri web ale terților care pot apărea pe acest site sunt furnizate numai pentru comoditatea dumneavoastră și nu reprezintă în niciun fel afiliere sau aprobare a informațiilor furnizate pe acele site-uri web conectate. Philips nu oferă nicio declarație sau garanție de niciun fel cu privire la site-urile web ale unor terțe părți sau la informațiile conținute în acestea.
Făcând clic pe link, veți părăsi site-ul web oficial Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Orice link-uri către site-uri web ale terților care pot apărea pe acest site sunt furnizate numai pentru comoditatea dumneavoastră și nu reprezintă în niciun fel afiliere sau aprobare a informațiilor furnizate pe acele site-uri web conectate. Philips nu oferă nicio declarație sau garanție de niciun fel cu privire la site-urile web ale unor terțe părți sau la informațiile conținute în acestea.
Site-ul nostru poate fi vizualizat cel mai bine cu cea mai recentă versiune de Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome sau Firefox.
Accesați un website-ul Philips Healthcare România
Please select the checkbox
Conținutul paginii următoare conține informații destinate exclusiv profesioniștilor din domeniul sănătății, întrucât se referă la produse care se încadrează în categoria dispozitivelor medicale care necesită utilizarea sau intervenția profesioniștilor din sectorul medical.
Ești o persoană care întrunește criteriile de mai sus?