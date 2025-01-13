Căutare termeni

Nou

SENC & MyoStrain

MR Clinical Applications

Caută produse similare

Rapidly identifying asymptomatic patients at risk of heart failure.¹ By combining the Philips MRI acquisition sequence Fast-SENC with the analysis tool MyoStrain by Myocardial Solutions, early and subtle changes in the heart function can be directly measured. The Fast-SENC sequence uses through-plane spatial modulation of magnetization and therefore enables pixelwise strain measurement inside the heart muscle. The data is then being processed and analyzed with MyoStrain software which generates a clinical report. With the combination of Philips Fast-SENC and MyoStrain early dysfunction of heart failure can be detected across 48 segments of the heart² in 10 minutes.

Contactează-ne

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Brochure (1)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

  • 1 Montenbruck M, et al. ESC Congress 2019. nr P600.
  • 2 Korosoglou G, et al. ESC Heart Failure. 2019 Aug;6(4):548-602.
  • 3 Using third party Myocardial Solutions (MyoStrain) software.
  • The application described on this page is subject to availability depending on country regulatory approvals and system compatibility. Please contact your local Philips representative.

Făcând clic pe link, veți părăsi site-ul web oficial Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Orice link-uri către site-uri web ale terților care pot apărea pe acest site sunt furnizate numai pentru comoditatea dumneavoastră și nu reprezintă în niciun fel afiliere sau aprobare a informațiilor furnizate pe acele site-uri web conectate. Philips nu oferă nicio declarație sau garanție de niciun fel cu privire la site-urile web ale unor terțe părți sau la informațiile conținute în acestea.

Continuă

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Făcând clic pe link, veți părăsi site-ul web oficial Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Orice link-uri către site-uri web ale terților care pot apărea pe acest site sunt furnizate numai pentru comoditatea dumneavoastră și nu reprezintă în niciun fel afiliere sau aprobare a informațiilor furnizate pe acele site-uri web conectate. Philips nu oferă nicio declarație sau garanție de niciun fel cu privire la site-urile web ale unor terțe părți sau la informațiile conținute în acestea.

Continuă

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. Toate drepturile rezervate.

Site-ul nostru poate fi vizualizat cel mai bine cu cea mai recentă versiune de Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome sau Firefox.

Accesați un website-ul Philips Healthcare România
Please select the checkbox

Conținutul paginii următoare conține informații destinate exclusiv profesioniștilor din domeniul sănătății, întrucât se referă la produse care se încadrează în categoria dispozitivelor medicale care necesită utilizarea sau intervenția profesioniștilor din sectorul medical.

Ești o persoană care întrunește criteriile de mai sus?

Intrare Ieșire