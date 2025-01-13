Rapidly identifying asymptomatic patients at risk of heart failure.¹ By combining the Philips MRI acquisition sequence Fast-SENC with the analysis tool MyoStrain by Myocardial Solutions, early and subtle changes in the heart function can be directly measured. The Fast-SENC sequence uses through-plane spatial modulation of magnetization and therefore enables pixelwise strain measurement inside the heart muscle. The data is then being processed and analyzed with MyoStrain software which generates a clinical report. With the combination of Philips Fast-SENC and MyoStrain early dysfunction of heart failure can be detected across 48 segments of the heart² in 10 minutes.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
Site-ul nostru poate fi vizualizat cel mai bine cu cea mai recentă versiune de Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome sau Firefox.
Conținutul paginii următoare conține informații destinate exclusiv profesioniștilor din domeniul sănătății, întrucât se referă la produse care se încadrează în categoria dispozitivelor medicale care necesită utilizarea sau intervenția profesioniștilor din sectorul medical.
Ești o persoană care întrunește criteriile de mai sus?