Achieve more user autonomy

Conveniently position the C-arm from table-side, with the help of controls for Electromagnetic brakes mounted on the surgeon handle on the detector housing. Surgeon Control allows you to simply unlock the brakes by pressing a button, and to position the C-arm quickly. This feature accelerates your surgical workflow and reduces your dependence on surgical staff. 84% of users believe that the combination of the Surgeon Control and the Touch Screen Module can reduce the need for supporting staff.¹