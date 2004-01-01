Căutare termeni

Nou

MR SpectroView

Review metabolite maps

Caută produse similare

A task-guided application providing hydrogen single voxel spectra as well as metabolic and ratio maps. It automatically identifies the anatomy to preselect appropriate metabolites or supports user-defined combination of metabolites. Displays numerical information about metabolites including Peak position and label, SNR, Peak Height, Peak Area, Full Width Half Maximum and Area Ratio of the displayed spectrum. Provides metabolite and ratio maps as color overlay on anatomical images or mini spectra on a voxel-by-voxel basis. Multiple voxels can be selected for spectral comparison.

Contactează-ne

Făcând clic pe link, veți părăsi site-ul web oficial Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Orice link-uri către site-uri web ale terților care pot apărea pe acest site sunt furnizate numai pentru comoditatea dumneavoastră și nu reprezintă în niciun fel afiliere sau aprobare a informațiilor furnizate pe acele site-uri web conectate. Philips nu oferă nicio declarație sau garanție de niciun fel cu privire la site-urile web ale unor terțe părți sau la informațiile conținute în acestea.

Continuă

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Făcând clic pe link, veți părăsi site-ul web oficial Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Orice link-uri către site-uri web ale terților care pot apărea pe acest site sunt furnizate numai pentru comoditatea dumneavoastră și nu reprezintă în niciun fel afiliere sau aprobare a informațiilor furnizate pe acele site-uri web conectate. Philips nu oferă nicio declarație sau garanție de niciun fel cu privire la site-urile web ale unor terțe părți sau la informațiile conținute în acestea.

Continuă

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. Toate drepturile rezervate.

Site-ul nostru poate fi vizualizat cel mai bine cu cea mai recentă versiune de Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome sau Firefox.

Accesați un website-ul Philips Healthcare România
Please select the checkbox

Conținutul paginii următoare conține informații destinate exclusiv profesioniștilor din domeniul sănătății, întrucât se referă la produse care se încadrează în categoria dispozitivelor medicale care necesită utilizarea sau intervenția profesioniștilor din sectorul medical.

Ești o persoană care întrunește criteriile de mai sus?

Intrare Ieșire