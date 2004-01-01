A task-guided application providing hydrogen single voxel spectra as well as metabolic and ratio maps. It automatically identifies the anatomy to preselect appropriate metabolites or supports user-defined combination of metabolites. Displays numerical information about metabolites including Peak position and label, SNR, Peak Height, Peak Area, Full Width Half Maximum and Area Ratio of the displayed spectrum. Provides metabolite and ratio maps as color overlay on anatomical images or mini spectra on a voxel-by-voxel basis. Multiple voxels can be selected for spectral comparison.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
Site-ul nostru poate fi vizualizat cel mai bine cu cea mai recentă versiune de Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome sau Firefox.
Conținutul paginii următoare conține informații destinate exclusiv profesioniștilor din domeniul sănătății, întrucât se referă la produse care se încadrează în categoria dispozitivelor medicale care necesită utilizarea sau intervenția profesioniștilor din sectorul medical.
Ești o persoană care întrunește criteriile de mai sus?