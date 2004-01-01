Căutare termeni

​CT Virtual Colonoscopy

Reducing reading times(1) in virtual colonoscopy

Enables 3D visualization of colon scans. The application automatically segments the air-filled colon and displays a calculated navigation path. ​ The Perspective Filet view provides a synchronized display of the full colon surface wall with a single unidirectional view, reducing the need to review in both directions.​ The Electronic Cleansing(1) function can reduce the effect of residual liquids and fecal materials by "tagging" them via contrast-enhancement, allowing the user to automatically segment and subtract them. The CAD option(2) can be used as a second reader and assist in the search for polyps.

  • (1) Carrascosa P et al, Abdom Imaging 2007; 32:582-588; Not available for sale in NA ​ (2) These functionalities may not be available in all territories. Please contact your Philips representative for more details. Please also note that there are two CAD options available, depending on geographical location.

