PRVR(1) engine is a post-processing technique used in 3D visualization of medical images, aimed to create realistic 3D images. It has an artificial light source which gives the operator the ability to move it anywhere within the 3D volume image and manipulate light and shadow on anatomical structures for better understanding of depth and spatial relation between key anatomical structures including an advanced endo viewing mode. This technique makes the image more “lifelike” than traditional image-rendering methods.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
Site-ul nostru poate fi vizualizat cel mai bine cu cea mai recentă versiune de Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome sau Firefox.
Conținutul paginii următoare conține informații destinate exclusiv profesioniștilor din domeniul sănătății, întrucât se referă la produse care se încadrează în categoria dispozitivelor medicale care necesită utilizarea sau intervenția profesioniștilor din sectorul medical.
Ești o persoană care întrunește criteriile de mai sus?