CX50 L10-4lap Broadband Linear Array Transducer

10 to 4 MHz extended operating frequency range. 2D, color, a. Length of transducer, cable and connector: 360.7 cm/11.83 ft. Length of handle to tip: 51.1 cm/12.5 in. Radius of curvature: 15.57 mm/0.613 in. Laparoscopic applications for general abdominal, and abdominal interventional procedures.