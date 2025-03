CX50 C9-3io Broadband Curved Array Transducer

9 to 3 MHz extended operating frequency range. 2D, contrast enhanced, color, PW Doppler. General abdominal surgery, contrast, and interventional applications. Length of transducer, cable and connector: 3.2 m/10.5 ft. Length handle to tip: 4.66 cm/1.83 in. Radius of curvature: 2.5 cm/0.984 in. Biopsy guide with three angles and on-screen graphic display.