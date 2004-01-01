EPIQ7 L15-7io Broadband Compact Linear Array Transducer

15 to 7 MHz operating extended frequency range. 23 mm effective aperture length. 8° of trapezoidal imaging. Steerable pulsed PW Doppler, color Doppler, and Color Power Angio, and XRES. Tissue aberration correction selection for MSK and small parts. Vascular surgical, cardiac epicardial, and superficial vascular, musculoskeletal and small parts applications.