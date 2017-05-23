Făcând clic pe link, veți părăsi site-ul web oficial Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Orice link-uri către site-uri web ale terților care pot apărea pe acest site sunt furnizate numai pentru comoditatea dumneavoastră și nu reprezintă în niciun fel afiliere sau aprobare a informațiilor furnizate pe acele site-uri web conectate. Philips nu oferă nicio declarație sau garanție de niciun fel cu privire la site-urile web ale unor terțe părți sau la informațiile conținute în acestea.
Extensive research on patient lifestyle and communication habits; and input from behavioral scientists on patient motivations and health behaviors enable are built into the eTRAC program, enabling personalized subject-matter and effective, confidence-boosting self-care strategies.
Behavioral science foundation¹
Clinical support || eTrAC
The eTrAC program includes patient selection criteria definition; patient stratification tools, including surveys on medication compliance, nutrition and depression; and reporting for program administrators and physicians.
Patient education || eTrAC
Audiovisual patient education programs leverage video and tablet technology to increase health literacy for patient populations. The use of less technical language combined with an interactive approach helps improve patient knowledge, self-care abilities and confidence; which can lead to behavioral changes that make a difference in health and quality of life.
Technology-powered communication || eTrAC
Using two-way live video, clinicians can connect with and assess patients more accurately. This face-to-face interaction is designed to foster care plan compliance and help enhance diagnosis by providing immediate access to patient feedback. In addition, two-way video is designed to build patient self-care skill.
Training || eTrAC
The eTrAC program includes comprehensive training and support resources, including online CEU courses; clinical staff education and training on telehealth devices, software and protocols; patient education; and a Telehealth Certification Program to credential your clinical staff.
Implementation services || eTrAC
Our multi-disciplinary team of clinical and technical professionals delivers a range of services for program design and resource planning.
Clinical support || eTrAC
Patient education || eTrAC
Audiovisual patient education programs leverage video and tablet technology to increase health literacy for patient populations. The use of less technical language combined with an interactive approach helps improve patient knowledge, self-care abilities and confidence; which can lead to behavioral changes that make a difference in health and quality of life.
Technology-powered communication || eTrAC
Using two-way live video, clinicians can connect with and assess patients more accurately. This face-to-face interaction is designed to foster care plan compliance and help enhance diagnosis by providing immediate access to patient feedback. In addition, two-way video is designed to build patient self-care skill.
Training || eTrAC
The eTrAC program includes comprehensive training and support resources, including online CEU courses; clinical staff education and training on telehealth devices, software and protocols; patient education; and a Telehealth Certification Program to credential your clinical staff.
Implementation services || eTrAC
Our multi-disciplinary team of clinical and technical professionals delivers a range of services for program design and resource planning.
