The Philips HD5 ultrasound system helps you offer the high-quality care your patients need. The HD5 is a full-feature color ultrasound that offers exceptional image quality and a wide range of capabilities – all at an affordable price.
Request contact
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Superior performance at an affordable price
Ergonomic design allows you to focus on your patient
High quality customer support to help you succeed
A range of imaging modes help you see what you need to see
Study manager for easier, structured reporting
Advanced connectivity to help you manage your data
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand