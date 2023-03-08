Fat fraction quantification

mDIXON Quant brings fast, high quality MR quantification of fat in the liver into mainstream clinical practice. Using a robust 6-echo acquisition, 7-peak fat modeling, and T2* correction, 3D fat fraction maps of the whole liver can be obtained with high accuracy ( 3.5%) and reproducibility ( 1.4%) in one single breathhold, even for short T2*. To aid your diagnostic assessment, fat fraction maps may be displayed in colors with a quantification bar and T2* (or R2*) relaxation maps are also provided.